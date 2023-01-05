Four things we learnt as Leeds scrape back a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with West Ham

Nineteen-year-old sensation Wilfred Gnoto opened the scoring and gained his first goal at Elland Road with a stunning strike in the 27th minute.

Gnoto’s fine finish was short-lived, only for the Hammer’s second most expensive signing, Lucas Paqueta, to net his first goal after Pascal Struijk's foul on Jarrod Bowen resulted in a penalty confirmed by VAR.

West Ham believed they had taken the lead early in the second half when Brenden Aaronson's erratic pass allowed Gianluca Scammacca to hit a well-timed 25-yard shot which rattled the post as it went out of reach for Illan Meslier.

Rodrigo scored his 10th goal of the season for Leeds with 20 minutes remaining, stepping inside from a helpful through ball from Jack Harrison, which resulted in easily beating keeper Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot.

However, Fabianski saved his team the point after a brilliant one-handed save from a dangerous Leeds set piece in the 90+6th minute.

Rodrigo's last minute header is saved by Fabianski. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)​​​​

Youthful prospects could propel Leeds?

The financial investments made by Leeds in the summer window will be important for the Whites to hopefully get some good results in their upcoming matches.

The club only paid a combined cost of 6 million for both Gnoto and Crysencio Summerville, who started in their previous match against West Ham and both had solid performances.

Gnoto was a real thorn in the side of the weak Hammers' defence, who brought very direct and productive play to the match. He scored his first goal for the club and received raucous applause and had his name sung by the Leeds fans.

His fee of 4.5 million will be a solid investment for Leeds - he showed his true potential and makes you question how the Whites managed to gain the Italian international’s signature, who already has nine caps for his country.

Summerville brought real aggression and fight to the match, which has not been seen too often for Leeds this season. He almost got himself sent off for a dangerous tackle but VAR proved the opposite, who is also an international star.

However, he should be careful to contain his aggression, which is what manager Jesse Marsch identified and subsequently took him off after the altercation.

Gnonto celebrating his goal against West Ham. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds needs to stop giving away easy goals

The Yorkshire side has been in winning positions multiple times this season, only to fall behind later in the game. It's a problem that has arisen frequently and can no longer be ignored.

Previously, after going 3-2 up against Tottenham, Leeds conceded two goals in quick succession and then Tyler Adams was given a second yellow card, stopping them from getting back into the match.

West Ham was smart enough to capitalise on the mistakes made by Leeds. Their only goals came from the two mistakes the Whites made, giving away a penalty and a mis-hit pass allowed the Hammers back into the game.

However, the home side did manage to keep the visitors out, reducing their shots on target to the goals they scored, which should highlight their defensive capabilities, but ultimately their mistakes cost them points.

Gianluca Scammacca capitalising on Aaronson's mis-hit pass, scoring West Ham's second goal. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Ham still fighting but on thin ice

This season, West Ham has surprised many people - and not for good reasons. Nothing is going right for David Moyes' side, who have only won one of their last seven league games, losing against league leaders Arsenal and dark-horses Brentford.

Thanks to an equaliser at Villa Park, West Ham are lucky not to fall into the relegation zone, leaving Everton to take their place, and were saved by Fabianski who helped his team to a point in the dying minutes with a stunning save.

Their next two League matches are against Wolverhampton and Everton, and after breaking their three-game losing streak, the Hammers should look to gain some points against weaker sides below them.

They sit on the brink of the relegation zone, with one goal being the only difference between them and Everton.

West Ham reacts to Rodrigo's equaliser. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Moyes cannot settle on a reliable back four

The Hammers have shown continuous issues with their defence, which has impacted their consistency with getting results, conceding 11 goals in the last 5 games.

The centre-back pairings have varied between using Angelo Ogbonna,, Craig Dawson, newest defensive signing Thilo Kehrer and the injured Kurt Zouma.

Moyes is obviously quite reliant on and may prefer using experienced players in his back four, but performances in recent matches indicate these players might not be up to the speed of play we see in the Premier League.

The East-London side was particularly shaky at Elland Road, with Kehrer often caught in possession, pushing the recovery rate of Nayef Aguerd, who gained his first start for West Ham, to the test.

The German appears to be a million miles off the pace in the Premier League, and his penchant for aggressive challenges doesn't help their defensive errors.

Moyes should look to implement a solid back four who play week in, week out. With Kurt Zouma close to full fitness after his injury, the Hammers need to put their defensive issues to the side and put some points back on the table.