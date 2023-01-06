Chesterfield vs West Brom: FA Cup Third Round Preview, 2023

West Brom celebrate their goal against Reading - Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion will look to avoid an FA Cup upset when they take on Chesterfield in the third round on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies have won eight out of their first 10 games under new manager Carlos Corberan and aim to continue similar form in the cup.

Striker Daryl Dike will be hoping to put in a similar performance to his showing against Reading with minutes from the bench likely after his goal in their last game.

Meanwhile, the Spireites are flying high in the National League under boss Paul Cook, sitting third in the division.

They are chasing down league runaways Wrexham and Notts County who occupy the top two positions in the fifth tier.

Team news

Chesterfield

Perhaps the biggest team news for the Spireites comes from the dugout as manager Cook could be set to miss out on the tie due to suspension.

The former Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic boss was sent off in their 2-1 victory over Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day and awaits a verdict to find out whether he will be able to take to the touchline on Saturday.

On the pitch, there are no fresh injury concerns for Cook, who could opt for a strong side in order to cause an upset.

But Kabongo Tshimanga's goal off the bench on New Year's Day may place him in contention to start ahead of Joe Quigley in the forward line.

Embed from Getty Images

West Brom

Corberan has left little for fans' imagination after already confirming his starting lineup for Saturday's game in his pre-match press conference, a habit of his former boss - Marcelo Bielsa.

The Spaniard will make 11 changes to the side that beat Reading last Monday.

This includes handing out first starts of his Albion reign to former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man Adam Reach and academy graduate Zac Ashworth along with goalkeeper David Button.

But once again the squad will be without Danish striker Kenneth Zohore who is yet to feature competitively under the last two managers at The Hawthorns, with injury supposedly hampering him from reintegrating into the first team.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Chesterfield

(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons, Palmer, Clements, Grimes, Clements, Oldaker, Jones, Mandeville, Asante, Dobra, Quigley

West Brom (confirmed lineup)

(4-2-3-1) Button, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, Ajayi, Ashworth, Livermore, Reach, Diangana, Rogic, Grant, Thomas-Asante

Key players

Chesterfield - Akwasi Asante

The Spireites' man scored his side's only goal in last year's third-round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge where they went on to lose 5-1.

Dutch-born Asante is a Birmingham City fan and would 'love' to score against local rivals West Brom on Saturday.

The winger has four goals already in the league and Cook will surely give the 30-year-old a start as he looks to cause an upset.

Embed from Getty Images

West Brom - Taylor Gardner-Hickman

The youngster has shown plenty of promise since he was handed his first senior appearances by former boss Valerien Ismael in 2021.

But the versatile academy graduate has not been given too much of a look-in under the new manager, having only started two games during the Spaniard's reign so far.

Gardner-Hickman is set to start at right-back, a position he was primarily used in by Steve Bruce.

The floor is yours, Taylor.

Embed from Getty Images

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the Technique Stadium, home of Chesterfield FC.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 15:00 (GMT) on Saturday, January 6.

Where can I watch?

Audio coverage will be available with the purchase of a match pass on WBA TV or iFollow.

Highlights will also be available on BBC One from 22:40 on Saturday, January 6.