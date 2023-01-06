Bournemouth vs Burnley: FA Cup Preview, Third Round, 2023

Both sides take a break from their league excursions as they face off in the third round of the FA Cup, which comes to the benefit of Saturday's hosts rather than the visitors.

Since returning from the World Cup, Bournemouth and Burnley's form couldn't be further apart. The Premier League outfit have lost all three matches, while Burnley's relegation to the Championship could not have been handled any more impressively.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley have put last season's disappointment behind them as they look set for an instant return to the top flight. They currently sit five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and an even more empathic 14 points clear of local rivals Blackburn Rovers in third spot.

This has been achieved by playing an extremely eye-catching style of football and a total revamp of the squad. The likes of Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella and Anass Zaroury have sparkled in Lancashire so far this season.

As for Bournemouth, their poor form continued on Tuesday night as they were comfortably beaten by Man United. Results and performances since the return have been below par, with fans becoming disgruntled at what is being delivered.

As a result, Burnley arguably go into this affair as pre-match favourites to advance into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Team News

For Gary O'Neil, there are no new injury concerns going into Saturday's game. Although Marcus Tavernier, Neto, David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas remain out.

This could also lead to opportunities for players who have lacked game-time so far this campaign such as Jamal Lowe and Emiliano Marcondes.

This week, Burnley waved goodbye to two fantastic servants of the club; Kevin Long, who joined Birmingham City, and Matthew Lowton, who travels across the Pennines for a loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

A third is likely to follow as Ashley Westwood seems to be heading out the exit door.

Likely Lineups

Travers; Stacey, Stephens, Kelly, Zemura, Rothwell, Pearson, Billing; Dembele, Lowe, Anthony

Peacock-Farrell; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Maatsen; Bastien, Cullen; Benson, Brownhill, Zaroury; Barnes

Key players

Bournemouth - Siriki Dembele

The talented winger hasn't had many chances to showcase his quality since arriving from Peterborough United almost a year ago. However, he has still provided a few eye-catching moments, which include a last-minute winner away to Blackpool. Saturday's game, though, should allow the 26-year-old the opportunity to impress manager, Gary O'Neil.

Burnley - Josh Brownhill

Brownhill has been one of Burnley's most impressive players this season, adding goals to his game. Interestingly, according to Alan Nixon, he has been linked with a move to the south coast this January, with Saturday's opponents keeping a keen eye on him. It is said to be unlikely that this move transpires, especially with Burnley's promising position in the Championship.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The cup tie will take place at the Vitality Stadium, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.