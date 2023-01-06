Liverpool vs Wolves: FA Cup Preview, Third Round, 2023

Liverpool look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in the English Premier League last weekend against Brentford, as Jurgen Klopp’s side host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Reds will look to match last season’s domestic cup success, after reaching the final of this competition in the 21/22 campaign, beating Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium in the final hurdle.

Both sides are just 4 wins away from a day in the capital in the semi-finals, due to be played at the end of April – where just 2 sides will eventually progress into the final under the arch in June.

The last time the visitors visited Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup was in 2018/19, when Watford were the opposition in the semi-final. Wolves couldn’t progress as an extra-time winner sent the Hornets through to the final.

Klopp’s Reds will look to get their season back on track, with potential domestic cup success potentially being the only thing to hang onto for the remainder of this season – with struggling league form, a big Champions League tie against Real Madrid next month, and after being knocked out of the EFL Carabao Cup by Manchester City in December.

Wolves turn their attention away from the Premier League as pressure mounts on boss, Julien Lopetegui, as the West Midlands side sit just 2 points from the bottom of the league standings.

Team News

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo joined the Liverpool team on Thursday afternoon at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, for the first time since the deal was agreed last week. He is available for selection for the Reds on Saturday evening.

However, defender, Virgil Van Dijk is unavailable for the fixture and is set to be sidelined for the next four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jordan Henderson could be given a start in the Liverpool side, as the captain was out due to concussion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

For Wolves, the only struggling player ahead of the trip to Merseyside is Daniel Podence, who suffered an injury and had to be replaced in their game against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

Likely Line-ups:

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Henderson, Elliott, Bajectic, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sarkic, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Hodge, Neves, Nunes, Traore, Jiminez, Cunha.

Key Players

Key Players for Liverpool: Cody Gakpo

All Liverpool fans will have their eyes on winger, Cody Gakpo on Saturday evening as he is set to make his debut for the Reds in the Emirates FA Cup.

This comes five years after Everton visited Anfield at this stage of the competition, where Virgil Van Dijk made his debut for Klopp’s side, making quite the impression -being a wall at the back and scoring the winner at the Kop end.

Gakpo, 23, joins from PSV, where he has been since the age of 8, after making 106 first-team appearances for Eindhoven, scoring 36 times.

Key Players for Wolverhampton Wanderers: Raul Jiminez

Raul Jiminez is one to watch for Liverpool’s defence this weekend – and without Virgil Van Dijk available, the Portuguese looks like one who will cause havoc amongst the back line.

Despite the forward only making 4 appearances for Wolves this season in the Premier League, he has scored 2 goals in 2 games in domestic cup competitions this year.

With clubs such as FC Barcelona looking to secure the striker’s services in this January transfer window, he is much committed to the Wanderers and will look to help his teammates try and secure qualification to the Emirates FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Wolves forward, Raul Jiminez, looks to make the impact at Anfield (Malcolm Couzens)

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Anfield, home of Liverpool FC.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 8pm (GMT) on Saturday, 7th January 2023.

Where can I watch?

You can watch the game on ITV4 or via ITV X.