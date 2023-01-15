Darren Moore reacts to "determined" performance after victory over Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday ensured they continued their League One unbeaten run, as they came out on top in a tight affair at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers.

Will Vaulks scored an ambitious effort from outside the box to win the game for the Owls, who go just three points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Wednesday have a game in hand on the leaders and have the advantage over them when it comes to goal difference, with the Owls having the best defensive record in the league.

Moore believes his Owls side deserved the victory

Moore spoke to the media after the game, and spoke of his delight at the performance in Buckinghamshire:

"Good three points, difficult place to come, started the game brightly but we knew it would be a real battle today, and what the boys have done is show another side of the game with a determined performance."

The winner came through an excellent strike from former Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, who fired his shot into the top corner:

"We knew if the ball dropped in the right areas that we would have the quality to take the goal and that's what Will Vaulks has done."

Wycombe controlled the match for the majority of the 90 minutes, however, could not make the possession count.

Moore praised his players for the defensive display, as Wednesday operated in a back five formation that they have been using all season, ensuring the Chairboys could not find a final product:

"When they did put the ball into our final third, I thought our first contact was excellent, and we defended our goal really well.

"It was an excellent goal to settle the game really, fantastic goal and Vaulks has got that in him.

"I thought the boys deserved it today, really pleased to get the goal, but also at the same time to keep a clean sheet as well."

Injury assessment

With injury problems being a huge talking point going into the game, Moore addressed the fresh issues with Reece James and George Byers coming off injured at Adams Park:

"We'll assess the injuries and we'll see in the next 24 hours in terms of where the players are.

"They've come away to a difficult place, we know it's really difficult here, and we've managed to come away with the three points.

"It was a real tight game. We got the goal, and we were determined to keep what we got. Well deserved by the players."

Sheffield Wednesday face Fleetwood Town next on January 21, with a 15:00 GMT kick-off, as the Owls look to continue their unbeaten run in League One.