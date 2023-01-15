Goals and Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal in Premier League 2023
VAVEL.com's live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

22:00

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal Highlights

Here's a look back a tonight's action.

 

21:55

Player of the match: Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was brilliant in between the sticks for Arsenal 

The English stopper made a number of fantastic saves throughout the game and helped his side to three points.

The 23-year-old recorded his 9th clean sheet of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

21:50

FT: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and continue their hot run of form.

Hugo Lloris' own goal and Martin Odegaard's long range stunner in the first half were enough to see Arsenal take all three points. 

Tottenham improved in the second half, but couldn't get past Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal. 

 

21:45

93' Arsenal substitution

Fabio Vieria and Emile Smith Rowe come on for Odegaard and Nketiah.
21:40

91' Arsenal booking.

Gabriel is booked for the Gunners.
21:35

87' Tottenham substitution

Ben Davies and Bryan Gil replace Kulusevski and Lenglet.
21:30

85' Spurs freekick on the edge of the box

Nketiah swings at the ball to try and clear it but catches Lenglet on the edge of the box - Son shoots but his shot hits the Arsenal wall.
21:25

84' Arsenal substitution

Zinchenko is replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu. 
21:20

83' Great chance for Tottenham

Gabriel misjudges a ball which means Kane is through on goal, he cuts it back to Son who's shot is deflected just over the bar.
21:15

81' Spurs freekick

Son puts in a good ball but Ramsdale does well to punch it away. The ball eventually comes out to Richarlison after somewhat of a penalty box scramble, but his shot is easily saved.
21:10

79' Arsenal substitution

Kieran Tierney comes on for Martinelli who is on a booking.
21:05

77' Arsenal free kick

Romero gives away a free kick on the edge of the Tottenham penalty area - Xhaka shoots but fires high and wide of the Spurs net.
21:00

74' Tottenham substitution

Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic replace Sarr and Sessegnon for Spurs.
20:55

72' Tottenham yellow card

Lenglet is given a yellow card.
20:50

71' Tottenham substitution

Matt Doherty is replaced by the returning Richarlison.
20:45

69' Arsenal yellow card

Martinelli is shown a yellow card.
20:40

68' Great chance for Arsenal

Xhaka does well to find Nketiah inside the box unmarked, but the striker squanders another chance and fires the ball straight at Lloris.
20:35

67' Brazilian flair

Arsenal win a free kick and hoof the ball up to the unmarked Gabriel Martinelli, who much to the displeasure of Cristian Romero, cheekily controls the ball with his back before passing it to Partey.
20:30

65' Tottenham attack

Spurs look a much better side in the second half and are knocking the ball around well. 

Kane does well to muscle his way into the box, but Gabriel is able to get foot on the ball and clear the danger.

20:25

57' Arsenal come close!

Nketiah receives the ball in a promising position but his shot is tame and straight at Lloris.
20:20

56' Kulusevski causing problems

The Swedish forward cuts inside down the right and tries to find the far top corner, but again just misses the target.
20:15

53' Arsenal free kick in a dangerous position

Martinelli is took down by Pape Matar Sarr, who is booked, on the edge of the box but the free kick comes to nothing.
20:10

51' So close for Spurs

Sessegnon fetta down the left well and fires a great shot across goal, but again Ramsdale make a top save  with his feet to deny him. 
20:05

49' Tottenham off to a quick start

Kulusevski rolls Granit Xhaka brilliant and threads through Kane, but Ramsdale does well to make a good save.

Tottenham quick out of the blocks for the second half.

20:00

48' Chance for Spurs

Kane does well to lay the ball back to Kulusevski, the Swedish forward does well to cut inside and curl the ball towards the top left corner, but it goes over the bar.
19:55

46' Second half

The hosts kick-off the second half.
19:50

HT: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal head into the break two goals to the good - they've been on top for the majority of the first half and are unlucky to only be two up. 

Tottenham have had chances but Aaron Ramsdale has been solid in-between the sticks for the Gunners to keep his side in the lead. 

Bukayo Saka has caused chaos down the right wing and Spurs just cannot deal with him. 

Tottenham need to improve in the second half and they will do just that - Arsenal need to be on their toes and see the game out now.

19:45

45+2' Great Spurs chance!

Good delivery into the box by Hojbjerg finds Harry Kane who heads the ball towards goal but is denied by a great save from Aaron Ramsdale.
19:40

45' Tottenham booking

Sessegnon is booked for a challenge on Saka.
19:35

40' Arsenal free kick

Saka is fouled by Lenglet on the edge of the box - Odegaard takes it but fires the ball into the Tottenham wall.
19:30

35' GOAL FOR ARSENAL - ODEGAARD

The Gunners double their lead and deservedly so! 

Odegaard picks the ball up from range and nestles the ball in the bottom right corner with an absolute rocket.

19:25

34' Tottenham booking

Romero is shown a yellow card for a hard challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.
19:20

32' Free kick for Arsenal in a dangerous position.

Odegaard delivers a decent ball into the box again but it comes to nothing and is cleared by Tottenham.
19:15

31' Arsenal in control

Arsenal are controlling possession and frustration can be seen going among the Tottenham fans and players.
19:10

24' Close for Arsenal!

Thomas Partey fires an absolute rocket towards the Tottenham goal but the ball smashes against the woodwork and somehow stays out.
19:05

21' Good save from Lloris

Odegaard has a dig from outside the box but Lloris makes a strong left handed save.
19:00

19' Arsenal come close again

Saka does well to play the ball across the face of the Spurs goal, but Doherty does well to clear his lines.
18:55

17' Huge Tottenham chance!

Spurs nearly hit back instantly - Son Heung-min makes a great run and is slipped through in on goal, but Aaron Ramsdale is off his line quickly to produce a great save.
18:50

14' GOAL FOR ARSENAL - SAKA

Saka runs onto the end of a good ball over the top of the Tottenham defence, he puts a cross into the box and Lloris fumbles the ball into the back of the net.
18:45

9' Freekick for Arsenal in a dangerous position.

Cristian Romero brings down Nketiah around 30 yards out - Martin Odegaard puts a tempting ball into the box but Thomas Partey's header goes just over the bar.
18:40

7' Huge chance for Arsenal!

Tottenham play themselves into trouble - Hugo Lloris takes too long on the ball and gets closed down, Arsenal win the ball back and cross it towards Eddie Nketiah but the Spurs goalkeeper saves his bluff and makes a good save.
18:35

4' Wing play

Spurs seem to be attacking the flanks of Arsenal, utilising their wing backs Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon. 

A really interesting battle seems to developing down the right between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Dejan Kulusevski.

18:30

2' Tottenham domination

Possession is being dominated by the home side in the early moments of this game. The atmosphere is electric inside the ground.
18:25

Kick-off!

Arsenal kick-off proceedings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
18:20

Not long now...

Just 20 minutes left until all eyes are on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
18:15

Tottenham Hotspur Team News.

Here's how the home side lineup.

Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Hojberg, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Kane. 

 

18:10

Arsenal Team News.

Here's how the visitors lineup. 

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

 

18:05

Just under an hour to go...

Team news to follow shortly.
18:00

Tune in here for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

Can Arsenal pull further ahead of the pack? Or will Spurs ruin their party and make the title race a lot more interesting? 

Make sure to not miss a detail of the North London Derby between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal with live updates and commentaries from VAVEL.com.

17:55

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

Here are the times which the North London Derby will kick off around the world!

India: 10:00 PM IST

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM AEDT / 3:00 AM ACDT

Japan: 1:30 AM JST

17:50

What time does the game kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with the match kicking off at 4:30 PM GMT.
17:45

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal prediction.

The North London Derby is one of the most heated games in English football, and Sunday will be no different. 

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be bouncing and will create an intimidating atmosphere for any team to play in. 

Whilst Arsenal are in the better form overall, I think Spurs will utilise their home advantage and 12th man, and pick up three points.

17:40

Latest games between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Arsenal haven't won away at Tottenham Hotspur since 2015 and will be looking to claim their first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. 

Earlier in the season the Gunners beat Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesús, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka

In the two sides' last meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Antonio Conte's side beat Arsenal 3-0, all but ending the Gunners' Champions League hopes with Harry Kane netting a brace in the match.

 

17:35

Key player for Arsenal: Martin Odegaard.

The Arsenal captain has been superb this season, and is one of the main reasons why the Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for November and December on Friday.

The Norwegian's excellent passing range and vision will be vital if Arsenal are to grab all three points on Sunday.

17:30

Key player for Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane.

Harry Kane is a familiar foe for Arsenal and is the highest scoring player in the North London Derby's history. 

The Tottenham Hotspur captain has scored 15 Premier League goals so far this season and will be eager to add more to his tally on Sunday. 

17:25

Probable line-up for Arsenal.

Predicted XI for Arsenal. 

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

17:20

Probable line-up for Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's how Spurs could line up.

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Gil, Kane.

17:15

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be Craig Pawson

His assistants will be Marc Perry and Scott Ledger, whilst Darren England will be the fourth official. 

VAR for the North London Derby will be operated by Paul Tierney and Constantine Hatzidakis.

17:10

Arsenal: A great opportunity.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and following Manchester City's 2-1 loss against Manchester United on Saturday, a win could increase their gap by eight points.
17:05

Tottenham Hotspur: Top Four ambitions.

Antonio Conte's side currently sit 5th in the Premier League, just two points behind Newcastle United

If Spurs beat Arsenal on Sunday and results go their way, the Lilywhites will move into the Champions League spots.

17:00

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a capacity of 62,850 people.

The last time Arsenal beat Spurs away from home was in a 2-1 win in the League Cup back in 2015 - The Gunners are yet to beat Tottenham at their new stadium since it was opened in 2019.

16:55

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Edward Moss and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

One of the most highly anticipated fixtures on the English football calendar, the North London Derby is back and better than ever!

