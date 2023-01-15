Goals and Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal in Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal Highlights
Player of the match: Aaron Ramsdale
The English stopper made a number of fantastic saves throughout the game and helped his side to three points.
The 23-year-old recorded his 9th clean sheet of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
FT: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal
Hugo Lloris' own goal and Martin Odegaard's long range stunner in the first half were enough to see Arsenal take all three points.
Tottenham improved in the second half, but couldn't get past Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.
93' Arsenal substitution
91' Arsenal booking.
87' Tottenham substitution
85' Spurs freekick on the edge of the box
84' Arsenal substitution
83' Great chance for Tottenham
81' Spurs freekick
79' Arsenal substitution
77' Arsenal free kick
74' Tottenham substitution
72' Tottenham yellow card
71' Tottenham substitution
69' Arsenal yellow card
68' Great chance for Arsenal
67' Brazilian flair
65' Tottenham attack
Kane does well to muscle his way into the box, but Gabriel is able to get foot on the ball and clear the danger.
57' Arsenal come close!
56' Kulusevski causing problems
53' Arsenal free kick in a dangerous position
51' So close for Spurs
49' Tottenham off to a quick start
Tottenham quick out of the blocks for the second half.
48' Chance for Spurs
46' Second half
HT: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal
Tottenham have had chances but Aaron Ramsdale has been solid in-between the sticks for the Gunners to keep his side in the lead.
Bukayo Saka has caused chaos down the right wing and Spurs just cannot deal with him.
Tottenham need to improve in the second half and they will do just that - Arsenal need to be on their toes and see the game out now.
45+2' Great Spurs chance!
45' Tottenham booking
40' Arsenal free kick
35' GOAL FOR ARSENAL - ODEGAARD
Odegaard picks the ball up from range and nestles the ball in the bottom right corner with an absolute rocket.
34' Tottenham booking
32' Free kick for Arsenal in a dangerous position.
31' Arsenal in control
24' Close for Arsenal!
21' Good save from Lloris
19' Arsenal come close again
17' Huge Tottenham chance!
14' GOAL FOR ARSENAL - SAKA
9' Freekick for Arsenal in a dangerous position.
7' Huge chance for Arsenal!
4' Wing play
A really interesting battle seems to developing down the right between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Dejan Kulusevski.
2' Tottenham domination
Not long now...
Tottenham Hotspur Team News.
Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Hojberg, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Arsenal Team News.
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Just under an hour to go...
Tune in here for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.
Make sure to not miss a detail of the North London Derby between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal with live updates and commentaries from VAVEL.com.
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
India: 10:00 PM IST
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM AEDT / 3:00 AM ACDT
Japan: 1:30 AM JST
What time does the game kick-off?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal prediction.
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be bouncing and will create an intimidating atmosphere for any team to play in.
Whilst Arsenal are in the better form overall, I think Spurs will utilise their home advantage and 12th man, and pick up three points.
Latest games between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Earlier in the season the Gunners beat Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesús, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.
In the two sides' last meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Antonio Conte's side beat Arsenal 3-0, all but ending the Gunners' Champions League hopes with Harry Kane netting a brace in the match.
Key player for Arsenal: Martin Odegaard.
Martin Odegaard picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for November and December on Friday.
The Norwegian's excellent passing range and vision will be vital if Arsenal are to grab all three points on Sunday.
Key player for Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane.
The Tottenham Hotspur captain has scored 15 Premier League goals so far this season and will be eager to add more to his tally on Sunday.
Probable line-up for Arsenal.
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Probable line-up for Tottenham Hotspur.
Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Gil, Kane.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
His assistants will be Marc Perry and Scott Ledger, whilst Darren England will be the fourth official.
VAR for the North London Derby will be operated by Paul Tierney and Constantine Hatzidakis.
Arsenal: A great opportunity.
Tottenham Hotspur: Top Four ambitions.
If Spurs beat Arsenal on Sunday and results go their way, the Lilywhites will move into the Champions League spots.
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The last time Arsenal beat Spurs away from home was in a 2-1 win in the League Cup back in 2015 - The Gunners are yet to beat Tottenham at their new stadium since it was opened in 2019.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Updates!
One of the most highly anticipated fixtures on the English football calendar, the North London Derby is back and better than ever!