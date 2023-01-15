Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Havertz gives Blues first win of 2023 as Mudryk watches on

Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace with Kai Havertz grabbing the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It was a much-needed win for Graham Potter and his side, who pick up their first win of 2023, following three successive defeats.

Chelsea make up much-needed ground on the top four, as they look to recover what has been a dire season in the Premier League.

As for Palace, Patrick Vieira must be proud of his players, who probably should have taken at least a point back to South East London.

Story of the match

Graham Potter rung the changes after Thursday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham, with five alterations made to his starting XI.

Carney Chukwuemeka was handed his first start since his summer arrival from Aston Villa, while January signing Benoit Badiashile made his debut in defence. There was also a surprise return to the squad for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, following the injury he suffered before the World Cup.

Patrick Vieira made three changes to the side that lost at home to Southampton in the FA Cup last weekend.

Tyrick Mitchell returned at left-back following his suspension, with Joel Ward dropping to the bench, while Ebere Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp replaced Odsonne Edouard and Will Hughes, who were amongst the subs.

Chelsea sat wedged in 10th in the table, ten points from the top four and ten points adrift of the relegation zone. Potter and his side needed a huge performance to rejuvenate the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The home side made a bright start, which Chukwuemeka and step-in fullback Lewis Hall were at the heart of. They linked up beautifully on the left flank with Hall whipping in a teasing ball which no Chelsea player could make contact with.

Despite Chelsea’s early endeavours, it was Palace who created the first chance of the game. Hall’s youthful resolve was tested when Michael Olise beat him twice and stood up a ball to the back post.

Kepa’s unconvincing aura in the air meant he fumbled the ball, but recovered to make a fine reaction save to deny Tyrick Mitchell from close-range.

The Spaniard was called into action again moments later, when Wilfried Zaha brushed past debutant Benoît Badiashile. The Ivorian teed up Olise, who hit a fierce volley which Kepa sprung to keep out.

It was bleak viewing for Chelsea fans with 20 minutes gone, which is incidentally when they first tested Vicente Guaita in the Palace net. Thiago Silva forced a header from three successive corners, with the third bound for the bottom corner, forcing Guaita into a fine stop.

Chelsea trudged and laboured in the first half, but were nearly ahead when Kai Havertz, who in truth might have been offside, looped a header onto the roof of the net following a brilliant cross from Hakim Ziyech.

Hall, who has a habit of passing up chances to get his first goal for Chelsea, nearly broke the duck, when Conor Gallagher’s cross kindly fell to the young man. Hall sent his shot back towards goal, only for it to whistle past the post.

An enthralling first half came to a close with Palace almost snatching the opener. Jeffrey Schlupp rose highest from a Palace corner and forced Kepa into another great save. Chelsea then countered on Palace from the resulting corner, with Ziyech’s drive tipped over by Guaita.

A combination of poor finishing and exceptional goalkeeping had kept the scoreline at 0-0 going into the second half. Based on the attacking intent of both sides, a goal was eventual.

Chelsea would have an added boost to proceedings when their new £88.5 million signing Mykhailo Mudryk paraded around Stamford Bridge during the interval. Could he be the man to alter Chelsea’s fortunes this season?

Fans would have been crying out for Mudryk's inclusion in the game, as Chelsea’s second half intent was stale. The game dragged into a period of boredom, with ineffective spells of possession and poor passing hindering Chelsea’s search for an opener.

Palace looked content to sit in and hit Chelsea on the break, as their chance creation also plummeted.

The second half was then resuscitated, when Chelsea scored a goal that gave universal relief to the Bridge. The Blues worked a short corner with Ziyech swinging in a trademark cross which Havertz rose highest to and nodded into the net - a huge goal for Potter and his side.

Chelsea looked to ensure victory with a second, but, again, were met by a determined Guaita. Jorginho slipped in substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looked to round Guaita, but the Spaniard stood his ground and blocked the shot with his knees to deny Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was then frustrated by Marc Guehi, who produced a fine block to keep out his goal bound effort.

You could sense Chelsea needed a second to ease tensions in the ground, but it was not looking likely when Havertz failed to connect with Mason Mount’s cross into the area.

The sucker punch was lurking for the Blues and only for Kepa the spoils may have been shared. Cheick Doucouré fired an effort from range that Kepa reached to superbly tip aside.

Chelsea had chances to wrap up the game, but had to settle for a hard-fought win over a Palace side who on another day may have got more out of a game to which they contributed magnificently.

Player of the Match: Kai Havertz

In a game that offered so much in the first half yet so little in the second, it is only fair to give player of the match to the match winner.

The only goal of the game came from Havertz, who in truth may have added more to his tally throughout the game. However, he was able to take at least one of the many chances presented to him, to give Chelsea a huge victory.