A Half-Time Review - How will the table finish up?

The Premier League has reached the halfway mark and the table is beginning to take shape. From 20th to 1st, I will make my predictions of how it will look after 38 games, making a little comment on their performances so far and justifying the choice.

Relegation:

20th - AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries showed some strong performances in the early parts of the season however they have dropped off recently and look short of quality and experience at the highest level. Gary O'Neil has a very difficult job to try and resurrect their chances of staying in the division after 6 consecutive defeats.

19th - Everton

Everton looks depleted, lost, and without direction both on and off the pitch. The frustration from fans is becoming more prominent each week as results are regressing and the early season defensive stability has crumbled. Frank Lampard looks out of his depth and lacks ideas to address their struggles. On current form and performances, you can't look past the Merseyside club as serious relegation candidates.

18th - Southampton

The Saints have picked up recently with two strong cup results and a huge win away at Everton. However, performance levels are still below par, and reliance on the technical ability and skill of James Ward-Prowse is very evident. Nathan Jones is unproven at this level but his ideas are starting to seep through in their play and they are looking more organised. Defensive instability may prove fatal for their hopes of staying in the league and I think they will fall just short of survival.

Everton protests (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Escaping Relegation:

17th - Leeds United

A young, inexperienced, and erratic side. They look full of personality however and with some tenacity and their new signing Georginio Rutter they will likely have just about enough to escape relegation - it will be very tight though, similar to last season.

16th - Nottingham Forest

Forest stands out from those around them due to the fact they have a tactically superb manager that will likely pull together a side of transferred players and avoid relegation. They are dogged and resilient and whilst they may not have the best footballing side, they have just about enough to stick around for another year.

15th - Leicester City

Leicester is another side that had an upturn in form but has fallen off in the last few games. Brendan Rogers' experience may not provide the best football but should be enough for them to get through this season and readdress the direction that the club is moving in, prior to the next campaign.

14th - West Ham

West Ham has enough quality and experience to wriggle itself out of the situation on the pitch. They will pick up points towards the end of the season and stay up with relative ease.

Gelhardt breaks through the lines (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mid Table:

13th - Crystal Palace

Palace has struggled across the pitch in recent times with a lack of squad depth and a stagnant approach to additions proving difficult for Vieira. They have enough to pick up points towards the end of the season however will suffer in large parts due to the stark contrast between young and old in their starting eleven.

12th - Wolverhampton Wanderers

They look like a completely different unit under Julen Lopetegui and have made some smart additions to the squad. They will pick up points in the second half of the season and pull away from a relegation scrap finishing clear of the drop.

11th - Aston Villa

Similarly to Wolves, Villa look like a different team under their new manager. Unai Emery has his side compact and frustrating to play against and will pick up their form in the second half of the season. They may even finish higher if they can work on ball retention and transition play from defense into midfield.

10th - Fulham

A very strong start to the campaign with a brilliant manager and squad. Feels as if they are a little light in squad depth and may suffer a little as a result. Finishing 10th would be an incredible achievement for a side that many tipped to be relegated at the start of the season. Overall successful season but will drop off from their current position in 6th.

9th - Brentford

Just like Fulham, a great manager and club who have recruited smartly and sustainably. They will continue to upset some of the so-called big six and finish up in the top half - a brilliant achievement and campaign.

8th - Chelsea

A club that is in a transition period but are riddled with injury and questions over Graham Potter's style. I feel as though he is the wrong fit for the job however they must suffer in the short term to reap the long-term benefits. They are considerably underachieving having spent nearly half a billion pounds in the last 6 months and are a great advert for what is wrong with modern-day football.

March finishes for Brighton (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Spots:

7th - Brighton and Hove Albion

Finishing in the European spots would literally be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Brighton fans. They are playing some of the best football in the league despite having their coaching staff poached by Chelsea. They have upgraded their manager with Roberto De Zerbi and Tony Bloom's business is a model that any club would be proud of.

6th - Liverpool

Severely underachieving based on their high standards but they are suffering from a lack of investment and a stale midfield. Injuries in the forward areas have not assisted however at full strength they are still a very dangerous side and should qualify for Europe.

5th - Tottenham Hotspur

A side that looks slightly lost and without a real long-term plan. Despite being the most profitable club in the league, their recruitment has been poor and they still heavily rely on Kane and Son up front. They will dig in and pick up results however and finish in a Europa League place.

Spurs celebrate (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Champions League

4th - Newcastle United

A side playing fantastic football with a brilliant coach. Their stability in defence has been a huge feature of their success and they look well set to finish in their highest position for years. Sadly their ownership and the relationship of the club with the Saudi Arabian regime will always put a tint on the club's success however there is no doubt that the fans who are so faithful deserve a turn in fortunes and off their start, they should qualify for Europe.

3rd - Manchester United

After their first few games of the season, the future didn't look too bright for United. Eric Ten Hag has turned around a club in long-term decline and has them back playing at the highest level. On and Off the pitch, United are slowly working back to where they were for so many years. If they continue their form, they may challenge for the title however it's likely they will fall just short.

Fernandes nets for United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Title Race

2nd - Manchester City

Their years of dominance will end this season. Similarly to Liverpool, they have fallen short of their incredibly high standards recently. They are obviously still one of, if not the best side in the world but something about this season just doesn't feel complete. As a result, they will finish just short of the title.

1st - Arsenal

Arsenal looks like a complete unit under a young and exciting manager. Their togetherness and unity have proved crucial across periods in the past and now it is more important than ever. I feel they do have enough to continue their incredible form and will beat both sides of Manchester to the title which would be an incredible achievement. It's quite refreshing to see a new side challenging at the highest level and they will be strongly tested in games coming up. Gunners will be hoping that the consistency that has been shown so far is sustainable and levels remain right up until the final game where they can be proud of an amazing season.

Ramsdale - Number 1 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

There we have it, 20 predictions later and Arsenal take the title. Hopefully, these are accurate at the end of the season and will be a good guide as to the performances of the sides in the second half as a comparison.