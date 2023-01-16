Isuzu FA Trophy Fifth Round draw details: Ball numbers, when does the draw take place?

A weekend of enthralling Isuzu FA Trophy Fourth Round action has seen thirteen clubs safely progress through to the last-16 of the prestigious non-league tournament, while three other ties are still waiting to take place due to postponements.

In the Isuzu FA Vase, there have also been a few more postponed fixtures, with just four games taking place over the course of the weekend.

As the Fifth Round draw for both competitions edges closer, the Wembley dream will be on everyone's mind, with just three wins needed to secure a spot in the final.

FA Trophy

The FA Trophy Fifth Round draw is scheduled to take place live on talkSPORT 2 at around 3pm GMT on Monday 16th January.

Sky Sports and BT Sport pundit Aaron McLean will be carrying out the draw.

Both of last season's finalists, Wrexham and Bromley, are already eliminated, and just one of the 2021/22 quarter-finalists remain, so the competition is really wide open this campaign.

Fifth Round ties are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday 11th February.

Winners get £6,000 while losers get £1,750.

Here are the ball numbers:

1 Gateshead

2 Dorking Wanderers

3 Maidstone United

4 Bracknell Town

5 Harrow Borough OR Halifax Town

6 Maidenhead United

7 Altrincham

8 Barnet

9 Torquay United OR Taunton Town

10 Southend United

11 Aldershot Town

12 Banbury United OR Coalville Town

13 Eastleigh

14 Hungerford Town

15 York City

16 Farsley Celtic

FA Vase

The FA Vase Fifth Round draw is too scheduled to take place live on talkSPORT 2 at around 3pm GMT on Monday 16th January, alongside the trophy draw.

2021/22 runners-up Littlehampton Town have been knocked out at a previous stage, but defending champions Newport Pagnell Town are still in with a chance.

The same details apply that Fifth Round ties are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday 11th February.

Winners get £2,250, while losers get £725.

Here are the ball numbers:

1 Eccleshill United OR AFC Liverpool

2 Bury AFC OR Holker Old Boys

3 West Didsbury & Chorlton

4 Atherstone Town OR Hartpury University

5 Tring Athletic OR Walsall Wood

6 Biggleswade United OR Coventry Sphinx

7 Congleton Town

8 Newport Pagnell Town OR Leighton Town

9 AFC Wulfrunians

10 Buckland Athletic OR Ascot United

11 Clevedon Town OR Harefield United

12 Brixham AFC OR Raynes Park Vale

13 Egham Town OR Peacehaven & Telscombe

14 Corsham Town OR Deal Town

15 Bridgwater United OR Erith Town

16 Jersey Bulls