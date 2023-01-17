Four things we learnt from Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay win at Wolves

Liverpool beat Wolves in a tight contest to seal their progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup and continue their defence of the trophy.

A sensational effort from Harvey Elliott was the difference between the sides as Jurgen Klopp's heavily rotated side ran out 1-0 winners.

The Reds made eight changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday, with only Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Cody Gakpo keeping their places in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the hosts made just two changes from a team that were unlucky to come away from Anfield with a draw, manager Julen Lopetegui opting for first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa and midfielder Joao Moutinho over Matija Sarkic and Goncalo Guedes.

Here are the main takeaways from Tuesday evening's clash.

Excellent Elliott shines again

Elliott has had a tough season as Liverpool's midfield woes have been under the microscope.

It has been suggested by some that he lacks the physicality to be a part of Klopp's engine room.

Another criticism of the former Fulham youngster is a lack of end product.

However, his winner against Wolves was his fourth goal of the season, after he scored in the 9-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth and in two successive Champions League matches against Rangers and Ajax.

The fantastic goal that ultimately proved to be the decider in this contest suggests that he can thrive in the 'free 8' role.

The 19-year-old picked the ball up, drove at the hosts defence, before releasing a stunning shot that flew over a helpless Sa, who was off his line.

He has forged his claim for a starting berth at the weekend against Chelsea with a man of the match performance.

Bajcetic brings the intensity

The Reds' midfield have often been criticised for lacking intensity this season however that cannot be levelled at Stefan Bajcetic after his display against Wolves.

The 18-year-old recent scored his first senior goal for the club against the hosts' midland rivals Aston Villa, and he impressed again on another trip to the region.

His decision making was quick, he broke the play up and started attacks for the visitors.

He won three out of three tackles for a 100% success rate, made two interceptions, five recoveries, committed no fouls, and did not get dribbled past once.

Klopp may have found the solution to his midfield woes, as Bajcetic brings the intensity back to his engine room.

Lopetegui lacking goalscorers

A constant criticism of Wolves is that they do not score enough goals, in fact they have just 12 in the league the lowest in the competition, so far this season.

It was a familiar story tonight, Raul Jimenez looks a shadow of his former self with just 3 goals in the EFL Cup so far this season and Diego Costa, whilst linking-up play effectively, is not the same goal threat that he used to be when he terrorised defences for fun.

When a winger such as Adama Traore or Daniel Podence get into a dangerous area there is often nobody in the box for them to aim for.

Attacking additions are a must for Lopetegui in the January transfer window, if the Wanderers are to survive this season.

Slow start a killer for Wolves cup chances

Wolves came alive in the second half and provided the Reds back-line with several scares.

However, it was too little, too late, ultimately, as they crashed out of the competition.

The failure to create enough dangerous chances was their undoing, Matheus Cunha's introduction after 65 minutes brought a bright spark to the hosts performance.

However, he could not convert his chances, a free header then a volleyed effort that was deflected out for a corner.

The final whistle marked elimination for the hosts, who have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions in the past week.

This may turn out to be a blessing in disguise, as the club can focus their efforts on the 19 remaining games in the league to ensure survival.

Then they can build on the platform that Lopetegui has built so far.