"We are improving": Erik Ten Hag reflects on Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag gives his verdict on the Manchester United's draw with Crystal Palace:

"We are improving" ​​​

Manchester United fell victim to a late equaliser against Crystal Palace this evening, courtesy of Michael Olise. Erik Ten Hag has given his thoughts on the game.

"We are improving but we have to invest more in the second half to make the win and then the game is over. Mentality and attitude - there is still space for improvement.", Ten Hag told the reporter.

"If you concede a goal one or two minutes before the end, it is difficult. We have to take the lesson and invest more for the second goal."

"We were in full control of the first half, we got a good goal and overall the game looked good. I can't tell you it was a top performance but we were in control of the game. Even the game continued in the second half.", Ten Hag commented.

"If you then score 2-0 then the game is over and now you get hammered with an unlucky moment at the end.".

"I think we controlled the game and scored a good goal. I wouldn’t say a top, top performance but it was OK.", he told reporters.

Casemiro's suspension

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro picked up another booking this evening and is now suspended for a huge game against Arsenal next week. Ten Hag gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I think it's an instinctive maneuver. Case wants the ball. It was clearly a dangerous situation, so he wanted to stop it. That's the reaction. Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so this time we have to repeat it.".

"We look to the future and Arsenal. The players have to make sure they are ready. It's fantastic to play such games.".

The Arsenal game

Man United face league-leaders Arsenal next week in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter. Ten Hag displayed his thoughts on the upcoming fixture.

"Players have to make sure they are ready for that game, a top game and fantastic to be involved in. We are looking forward now and need to bring the convincement to win it." .

"We are in a position where we want to be, namely to fight for a place in the top 4.".

VAR controversy

Ten Hag's side saw some late VAR controversy come into action, as Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards seemingly fouled Scott McTominay in the box. The Man United boss gave his thoughts on the controversy, stating that they must accept the decision.

"You have to accept the decisions from VAR, from the referees. I look in the mirror, I look to my team, I look to my own managing and coaching and I say invest more for the second goal then you avoid situations you are dependent on the referee.", Ten Hag commented.

Wout Weghorst

New signing Wout Weghorst, on loan from Burnley, made his Man United debut today and this is what Ten Hag had to say about it.

"Little training, not having played before. He [Weghorst] has only been here a few days, but he has done very well in all elements of the game."

Criticising the team

Ten Hag criticised members of his team after the draw to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace this evening, as he felt the team were not pushing for a second goal.

"It’s difficult to say [why]. I have to criticise my team. Go for the second. Bruno [Fernandes] and Rashy [Rashford] on the wings, Garnacho, a lot of creativity, speed and power, and McTominay with penetration behind."