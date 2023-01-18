Erik ten Hag believes Man United must be "really focused" to beat Crystal Palace

Manchester United have the chance to climb up to second in the Premier League on Wednesday as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

United are currently on a nine-game winning streak, with Palace having lost four of their five fixtures post-World Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, United boss Erik ten Hag spoke about the shift in mentality he’s seen in his side, after losing their opening two league games.

A change in culture

Ten Hag said: “I trust them [players]. They were behind the plan fully [vs City], 100 per cent, and controlled the game for long periods in the first half.

“I am convinced of the belief the team has. Teams need experiences to build that mentality, to build that belief, that a game is only over when the referee whistles for the last time.”

United have exceeded most people’s expectations so far this season, with Ten Hag taking over a side which put up the club’s worst ever points total last season, finishing sixth.

Ten Hag himself has brought steel to the Old Trafford dressing room, unafraid to challenge his players in order to get the best out of them.

Game by game

On preparing for Palace, Ten Hag said: “Every third day, we have to deliver, and the players have to get in the right rhythm from a physical point of view, but also mentally and be ready for the next game and that is against Palace.

“We faced them in Australia. At Selhurst Park with the atmosphere there, it’s a difficult place to go. You have to be really good. You have to be 100 per cent.”

United don’t particularly boast the best record against Wednesday’s opponents, having won just two of the last six affairs between both sides, with Palace having beaten the Reds three times in that spell.

Ten Hag is aware of the qualities that Patrick Vieira’s side possess.

“They’re a good team, a physical team, they will battle us from the first moment. So, we have to be really focused and have the right energy levels to beat them,” he said.

The future is now

For Ten Hag, attacking options have been limited over the course of the season thanks to injuries, but one player who has taken on the mantle of providing his team with a bright spark has been 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has chipped in with three goals and six assists so far this campaign, with the Argentine’s latest goal contribution coming last Sunday in the Manchester Derby, where he set up Marcus Rashford to score the winner.

Ten Hag is delighted with Garnacho's progress since joining from Atletico Madrid’s academy in 2020.

“He has improved a lot,” said Ten Hag. “He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having – he beats players one on one.

“He has learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how you do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground – you see now he’s acting as a team player, with his skills, that can make the difference.”



The former Ajax coach was full of praise for Garnacho, having developed the winger just how he wants him, after it had been reported in pre-season that Ten Hag had been unhappy with Garnacho’s attitude.

Ten Hag continued: “There is a lot to come. There is a lot of room for improvement with him. He can contribute on the highest level and I’m really happy.”

Garnacho is currently locked in discussions over a new contract at United, with both parties said to be close to an agreement.