Why Stefan Bajčetić could be in contention to start for Liverpool against Chelsea

Since making his first start for Liverpool against Derby County in the Carabao Cup, Stefan Bajcetic has been an ever present in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The young Spaniard impressed in an otherwise dull encounter between the Reds and Derby in a 0-0 draw at Anfield. He did not appear again until after the World Cup, where his cameos became more regular.

Bajčetić started and appeared for 45 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad, before chalking up his first goal four days later in the 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Aston Villa.

Another impressive display followed on Tuesday evening, as Bajcetic began Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Reds winning 1-0 thanks to Harvey Elliott’s fine strike from range.

Here are the reasons why Stefan Bajcetic could be selected by Jurgen Klopp to start for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Integrating the youth

For years, the foundation of Liverpool has been a solid engine room, including players like Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum to name a few who have came in and done a solid job for the Reds.

However, the weaknesses are beginning to show after years of high-throttle performances, with the club sitting ninth in the Premier League and Klopp looking unable to find his best midfield.

In the limited minutes he has featured in so far, Bajcetic has brought fresh impetus into Liverpool’s midfield, not looking out of place, energetic, not scared to put a tackle in - as seen when Klopp visibly clapped him for a tackle against Leicester City.

Change in personnel

Liverpool’s midfield has seemed to rot, whether it’s players not fitting into the system, injuries, or players aging - things don’t seem to be going right in the middle of the park for the Merseyside club.

As mentioned, Bajcetic brings energy in abundance and breaths new life into the centre of the park, with other players being able to push higher up the field when he plays. He doesn’t seem to mind being thrown into the deep end.

Stats support a start

With all reasons stated, a start for Bajcetic wouldn’t go amiss. The statistics support this conclusion too.

In the win over Wolves, the Spaniard won 100% of his three tackles, made two interceptions, and five recoveries.

He also committed no fouls, and was not dribbled past once in just his ninth senior appearance and third start.

He was assured in possession and allowed Thiago and Keita to thrive despite the strength of the opposing midfield, including Ruben Neves,, Joao Moutinho and reported Liverpool target Matheus Nunes.

In his cameo against Aston Villa, he also won 100% of his tackles, made one interception, one clearance and four recoveries, as well as scoring the third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Making a mark on his manager

Klopp was clearly impressed by what he witnessed on Tuesday night.

After the contest, he waxed lyrically about the Spanish sensation.

"Good player, very smart in his movements. "He had a few situations where I am not sure he saw there was space or he just hoped there was space when he turned – and there was actually space. He did really well, but what helps really is that he wins these challenges."

"The last few steps before he has to block the ball, that's really good. Having then Thiago next to him is, I think, pretty helpful."

Those comments could be interpreted as a sign of what is to come, with Klopp seeing the experienced Spanish midfielder as a mentor to his young compatriot.

It is a link that goes further than just their nationality, however, their fathers played together at Celta Vigo in 1996, and their sons could be the combination that get the Reds' hopes of Champions League qualification back on track.

​​​​​​However, with a game of this magnitude, with Liverpool’s top four chances in the balance, the question is would Jurgen Klopp throw the 18 year old straight into the fire and expect him to put it out?

A midfield which could include the likes of Henderson, Thiago, Keita or Fabinho, and many other experienced heads who are used to big contests, would Klopp give the youngster a platform to shine on?

The answer should be yes, but it remains to be seen whether he does.