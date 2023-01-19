Brendan Rodgers admits that 'invisible challenges' have made things difficult but insists the club hasn't 'lessened it's ambition'

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers claims that 'invisible challenges' have made it harder for him and his side during what is turning out to be a tough season for The Foxes.

Rodgers was addressing the press including BBC Radio Leicester ahead of Leicester's game with Brighton and Hove Albion with his side desperately needing a win after losing all four Premier League games since the season restart in December.

Leicester have also scored just one Premier League goal since Boxing Day leading to Rodgers having to answer question's in his Press Conference on Thursday about whether he and the club still had the same ambitions as when he joined.

The Northern Irishman said: "We just have to do it [be ambitious] in a different way, because the finances are not the same. You have to be really clever in recruitment and strategy. While I am here I will fight for that.

"The ambition was to disrupt the market. The invisible challenges have made it difficult. Things will change because of the players' contract situations and that will allow the team to grow again.

"In the short term, there's a challenge to embrace and the players will fight for that."

'Good news for supporters' on transfers

Rodgers has never signed a player on a permanent transfer for Leicester in a January transfer window since he arrived in 2019. And Leicester supporters have to think back to Janaury 2017 for this last permanent signing during this window.

Despite it being well known that The Foxes are close to signing Victor Kristiansen with Sky Sports News confirming the left back was having a medical on Thursday, Rodgers wouldn't be drawn on speaking about him personally.

Rodgers said: "If and when the club confirm the signing, then I will speak on the player."

However, Rodgers did expand on the clubs need for a left back and in particular for young full back Luke Thomas.

"That's [competition for Luke Thomas] been lacking really. Most players respond to that, someone breathing down their neck. But I also think about the player's health, they cannot play in every single game. So it is important.

"We've been unlucky to lose two full backs with achilles problems, so [that] has left us with just two. It leaves you with players having to play almost every game.

"Hopefully, that is the plan," Rodgers added, when asked if there would be any additional signings after Kristiansen. "We wanted to strengthen and the club are working very hard behind the scenes to make that happen. We hope to freshen the squad up."

Good news on injuries

The Foxes manager was also able to provide supporters with a positive update on a number of players who have recently been suffering with injuries. Most notably this included James Maddison but also midfield compatriots Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dennis Praet.

On Maddison, Rodgers said: "He's doing very well, so we're hoping he can be involved in the squad. Just seeing him on the pitch this week, he is such a gift as a player. The confidence he gives other players, that is when you know [you have] got a great player. Then it is just a case of picking the right moments to put him in."

In addition, Rodgers said that Praet is 'back and fine' and that Dewsbury-Hall is also back training.

'We can only do it together.'

Near the end of his interview, Rodgers issued a rallying call to Leicester City supporters insisting the team would need them in the game against Brighton. However, he also recognises that it is the job of his team to give the fans something to shout about.

Rodgers said: "It is our job to inspire the supporters. We need to provide a performance to get them excited. But vice-versa, Leicester city is at its best when there is a tightness between them and the team.

"It starts with us though. For us, it is so important now to be together, that solidarity. We can only do it together. This is a new game, a new opportunity for us. Let's go attack the game and hopefully get the result."