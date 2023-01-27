Micky Mellon ready for a "great game" against Leyton Orient

After suffering the disappointment of having their game against Doncaster Rovers postponed last Saturday, Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon looks forward to the visit of Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient.

The O’s, despite lying at the summit in League Two, have suffered a halt in momentum after a crushing defeat to Stevenage in a top of the table clash, with the gap at the top now as small as two points.

Tranmere, who are still looking for their first win of the calendar year, are 15th in the table, but only six points away from the heights of the play-offs. However, Tranmere fans' feeling towards their side reaching the play-offs is clearly ambiguous, despite not being out of the equation.

Return to action

Mellon and his players are eager to return to action following the postponement last week, ahead of the game he said:

“The players need a game now, it's important that we get ready and prepared, which is what we’ve been doing the last few days. It'll be a great game as well against Leyton Orient at home and it’s one we’re looking forward too."

New signings Logan Chalmers and Brad Walker have been integrated in the squad, and a behind closed door friendly was played against The New Saints to freshen up.

Integrating the new signings

"We had a behind-closed-doors game when they all played 45 minutes and it’s helped the new guys see what we integrate here and get used to the environment and the way that we like to play.

"I think Brad may be a little bit short but only a little bit, Logan will be good to go into the group and two really good additions."

Micky Mellon is scrambling around trying to get deals done before Saturday’s game.

"We're trying hard, it's difficult and everyone is doing the same, everyone is scrambling trying to get players in, whether or not we do that, we don't know, we are doing everything we can to try and make that happen.”

Announced this afternoon, Tranmere have made the signing of former Bristol Rovers man Harvey Saunders for an undisclosed fee.

Issues in January

January is traditionally a tough month for a lot of teams, and this is no exception at Tranmere, where Mellon explains some factors that make it difficult for the club.

“Finances! Some competition for the players we can’t get because of the finances that are there at the minute especially with what we’re competing with, it’s tough and then the right players have got to be the right fit of what we’ve got to try and do.

"Good players are expensive or their clubs want to keep them so we’ll try and find a way to get something that will try and help us."