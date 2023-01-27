Tranmere Rovers announce signing of Harvey Saunders from Bristol Rovers

Tranmere Rovers have desperately needed to add attacking reinforcements to their squad this January and have now done so.

Rovers unveiled former Bristol Rovers man Harvey Saunders as their new addition, linking up with Micky Mellon’s men after he left The Gas.

A statement on the clubs website reads.

“Tranmere Rovers are delighted to announce the signing, on an 18-month deal, of pacy striker Harvey Saunders from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

"25-year-old Saunders became a pro-footballer the hard way, initially playing in the Sunday League while working full-time, but progressed to join Darlington in the National League North, where he caught the eye of EFL scouts, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee with League 1 Fleetwood, aged 21.

"After an initial loan period back at Darlington, he made 41 appearances for Fleetwood across all competitions (27 in the League), scoring 8 goals.

"His time at Fleetwood under Joey Barton impressed the manager sufficiently for him to take him to the Gas in the summer of 2021. Since then, Saunders has found himself primarily being used as a substitute behind some more experienced strikers, and has notched up 5 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

"Saunders becomes Rovers’ third signing of the January transfer window after Brad Walker and Logan Chalmers arrived at Prenton Park earlier in the window.”

Mellon’s approach to attract young players

Players such as Rhys Hughes, a youth graduate at Tranmere Rovers, have gone out on loan to experience game time, and Micky Mellon is always a big believer in integrating the youth.

"A few players have a little bit to go until they are first team regulars here. We believe we can develop players here we will do that on the training ground and in competitive games."

Speaking to the media following Saunders’ addition, Mellon was waxing lyrical about the signing and shares his method behind the signing.

“We have said our approach to recruitment this year is to attract young players with potential for development, who can become assets for the club.”

A transition through the pyramid

Saunders has had a long but gradual rise up the pyramid, starting out in the non-league game.

The Wolverhampton born attacker started out at Darlington Railway Athletic, before staring for Bishop Auckland, Durham City, Ryhope Colliery Welfare and Dunston before making his name in the Vanarama National League North with Darlington, featuring 66 times and notching up 11 goals.

He then earned his Football League move, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with Fleetwood Town.

After his release from the Cod Army, he ended up at Bristol Rovers before signing for the Super White Army.

Mellon went on to say:

“Harvey was a slightly late starter having not come through the traditional academy route, but has a goal ratio of a goal every 202 minutes on the pitch for Bristol Rovers, which is very respectable.

"Players can sometimes get a bit lost in a club if they are not regular starters, a bit like Josh Dacres-Cogley found at Birmingham City. We believe he will develop from having more game time at Tranmere, as Josh has done.”

Second time lucky?

Micky Mellon stated he tried to sign Saunders in the summer, but was unable to get his man. Now, Saunders is in the camp and raring to go.

Whether he will be able to be involved tomorrow remains to be seen, but he certainly has time to gell in training ahead of the game against Leyton Orient.

“We had tried to secure Harvey from Bristol Rovers in the summer but they were unable to release him then, so I am delighted to have got this across the line now.”

Strengthening in the final third

Tranmere’s defence has been a big strength throughout the season and the recent displays of Lee O’Connor and Chris Merrie have shown positive signs in the midfield areas, but Rovers have lacked in the forward areas, hence why plenty of missed chances have cost Tranmere of late and why they sit down the table.

Saunders will bring competition and if he gets his start, will presumably be partnered with Kane Hemmings.

“This season we have been strong in many areas, including in creating chances, but we have been lacking in the final third and we believe that Harvey can help us address that.”

He is certainly a welcome addition in a weak position as Rovers are making their final push for the play-offs.