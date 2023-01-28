Man United 3-1 Reading: Casemiro brace helps Man United progress into FA Cup 5th round

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 1-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United hosted Reading at Old Trafford tonight, where a brace from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and a third from Fred helped Man United into the next round of the FA Cup.

A brilliant ball from Antony to Casemiro helped open the scoring in the 54th minute, and just 4 minutes later, Casemiro was able to double his tally with a fantastic, yet save-able, goal from distance. A back-heel goal from Fred following a cross from Bruno Fernandes saw Man United grab their 3rd of the game.

A header from Amadou Mbengue in the 72nd minute proved to be a consolation goal for Reading.

Story of the match

Man United saw just the 1 change from their recent Carabao Cup semi-final win against Nottingham Forest, with Harry Maguire replacing Lisandro Martinez.

Reading saw 2 changes from their 4-0 dismantling from Stoke City, with Lucas Joao and Andy Carroll coming in for Tyrese Fornah and Yakou Meite.

Within the first 5 minutes of the game, Man United gave away a free kick on the edge of the box, which saw Tom Ince's effort blocked by the wall. Man United picked the ball up with Rashford linking up with Antony on the right hand side and gained the first promising chance of the game. Antony found Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the full back sprayed it across goal, where Wout Weghorst's attempted flick was deflected wide for a corner.

Just 3 minutes later, Rashford earned a free kick on the left hand side; Christian Eriksen stood over it and struck the ball just wide of the mark, although Joe Lumley looked as if he had it covered.

The 14th minute saw another free kick opportunity for Man United, as Rashford stood over the ball from 25 yards. A knuckleball attempt was saved by Lumley and parried to the feet of Eriksen, who couldn't put it past the goalkeeper. The danger remained however, as Antony and Wan-Bissaka looked to create from the right side of the pitch, but to no avail, as the ball was headed clear.

Bruno Fernandes created an attack, playing the ball with the outside of his foot to Antony on the right side. The ball found Wan-Bissaka who saw Antony lurking on the edge of the box as he saw his curled effort go wide of the post.

Rashford kept the chances coming for Man United, playing a great ball to Tyrell Malacia. Malacia put a dangerous cross into the box that somehow found Weghorst as the Reading players scrambled to clear it, before a challenge was put in to deflect Weghorst's shot.

Man United were very much in control of the game in the opening 20 minutes, with Rashford, Fernandes, Eriksen and Antony all looking dangerous for the Red Devils, as they committed many players forward. Reading were being closed down at all opportunities and allowed no time on the ball to create. Reading allowed Man United to play freely in the middle of the park and looked to nullify attacks in the final third.

Malacia and Rashford played some good football down the left hand side, with Malacia overlapping and putting the ball into the box. The ball fell to Eriksen at the edge and his attempt was blocked by Tom Holmes. Weghorst pressed the defender and stole the ball back, but his effort was wayward.

Wan Bissaka picked the ball up after a pass from Harry Maguire, as he sprayed the ball down to Antony. Antony was able to find Fernandes at the edge of the area, who failed to find the top corner in the 28th minute.

Antony again has looked threatening, as he was able to beat Baba Rahman with ease on the right side with pace. His ball to Fernandes left the Portuguese international with a great chance to score but it was shot wide. Baba Rahman looked to be struggling to keep up with Antony.

Rashford thought he had opened the scoring in the 34th minute after Weghorst's header found him at the back post, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR as Weghorst was in an offside position in the buildup to the goal.

The 39th minute saw a penalty appeal for Man United against Casemiro, as Junior Hoilett made contact from behind. VAR saw that there was contact, but ruled that there was not enough for a foul.

Reading had a great chance in the 44th minute as the ball was whipped in by Baba Rahman and was cut out by Malacia. Malacia took a long time to clear the ball, which was capitalised on by Hoilett. Hoilett had his close range effort blocked.

Half-time came with Man United very much in the drivers seat, with their relentless pressing and commitment of attacking players being the main cause of this. Reading looked by far the inferior team, especially on the left and right flanks as Antony and Rashford found chances with ease.

Casemiro opened the scoring officially in the 54th minute as Antony played an inch perfect pass in behind the Reading defence, who chipped the ball over the keeper to break the deadlock.

Casemiro doubled his tally just minutes later as he hit an incredible strike from distance into the bottom corner. The deflection from McIntyre helped the ball past Lumley but Man United led 2-0 in the 57th minute.

The 65th minute saw things go from bad to worse for Reading, as striker Andy Carroll received a second booking after a late, dreadful challenge against Casemiro. Paul Ince's side were down to 10 men.

Man United made it 3-0 with a goal from Fred in the 66th minute, as Fernandes played the ball to the front post to Fred, who back-heeled it into the Reading goal. All goals had come from Brazilians so far.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Fred of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 3-0 with his team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag made the decision to bring off Rashford and Fernandes for Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho in the 68th minute, as they looked to rest key players for their next game.

Malacia spotted a run in behind from substitute Garnacho, who used quick footwork to beat the defender before having his effort saved by Lumley - a great chance for Man United to make the game 4-0.

Reading were able to grab a goal back in the 72nd minute, courtesy of Amadou Mbengue to perhaps give Reading a lifeline. A corner was placed into the box and Mbengue won a free header to put it past De Gea.

Also in the 72nd minute, Anthony Elanga and 17 year old Kobbie Mainoo replaced Weghorst and goalscorer Casemiro.

There was a change between the sticks for Reading, as Joe Lumley was substituted for Dean Bouzanis. Other changed for Reading included Jeff Hendrick and Lucas Joao being substituted for Michael Craig and Shane Long.

Player of the Match - Antony

Antony had his best game in a Manchester United shirt today, picking up an assist for Casemiro as well as being a threat from the wing. He looked more comfortable today than he has recently and looks to be improving.