As it happened: Late Mitoma winner sends Liverpool crashing out
Source: VAVEL.com

ADVERTISEMENT

17:435 days ago

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Summary

Brighton have knocked out the holders Liverpool to reach the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls went behind in the first half, with Elliott putting Liverpool ahead, but it was not long until Brighton were back level, with Dunk flicking Lamptey's strike past Allisson.

Mitoma looked a real threat in the second half and almost had a delicious assist when he set up March, but the keeper denied him. However Mitoma was the match winner with a moment of magic, feinting past Gomez and firing into the net in added time. 

Brighton go into the hat for the Fifth Round draw on Monday night.

Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Brighton vs Liverpool today.

17:365 days ago

Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

16:065 days ago

The match in pictures

15:285 days ago

Player of the match: Kaoru MItoma

Brighton have found a gem in Mitoma, he is a special player that has won Brighton this cup tie.

He follows up a stunner against Leicester last weekend, with a super technical finish.

The Japanese winger almost had a sensational assist when his outside-the-foot pass set up March who was denied by Allisson.

15:265 days ago

FT: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

Brighton have snatched it late on and progress to the Fifth Round, as the holders, Liverpool crash out.
15:215 days ago

GOALL!! BRIGHTON MIGHT HAVE WON IT LATE ON!! MITOMA!

90+2. That is special from Mitoma! VAR will check it. The goal stands!
15:205 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

90. There will be FIVE additional minutes.
15:175 days ago

SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

89. Ferguson OFF, Undav ON.
15:155 days ago

YELLOW! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

86. After just coming on, Fabinho goes straight into the book.
15:135 days ago

SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

85. Bajcetic OFF Fabinho ON.
15:135 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

82. Mac Allister is down requiring treatment, after being shoved to the ground by Konate. 

On replay, the Frenchman is lucky it wasn't a free-kick.

15:075 days ago

SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

79. Thiago OFF, Jones ON.
15:015 days ago

CHANCE! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

71. Delicious ball from Mitoma!

The Japanese winger takes it with the outside of his right boot, and he plays it across the box to March, who looks set to put Brighton ahead, but he is denied by Allisson.

14:565 days ago

SUB: Brighton 1-1 Leicester

66. Welbeck OFF, Gilmour ON
14:535 days ago

YELLOW! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

63. Dunk goes into the book after dragging down Gakpo.

An obvious yellow!

14:485 days ago

SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

59. Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Keita OFF, Henderson, Milner, Nunez ON
14:465 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

57. Alexander-Arnold whips a delicious ball towards the back post, but Gakpo and Salah get in each others way and Salah's header is wide.
14:445 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

54. Mitoma does well down the left, as he accelerates past Alexander-Arnold, he chips it back to March who chests it down to Groß, but the German can't get over the volley and he fires over.
14:395 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

50. Brighton free-kick in a dangerous area.

Dunk standing over it, he did score one at Anfield a couple of seasons ago.

It's not far away, the ball almost dips into the top right corner.

14:355 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

46. We are back underway, Brighton make a change.

Ferguson OFF, Veltman ON.

14:285 days ago

First half in pictures

14:195 days ago

HT: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Lewis Dunk's little flick cancels out Elliott's opener, in a close cup tie.

Back in 15!

14:155 days ago

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

43. Gakpo slides Elliott in who takes it in his stride really well, but his second touch is not as good and gives Lamptey the chance to get back and make the tackle.
14:115 days ago

GOALL!! BRIGHTON EQUALISE!! DUNK!

39. Lamptey drives an effort goal wards and it deflects off Dunk and past Allisson. Alexander-Arnold clears it only as far as Lamptey, who catches it sweetly, but is shot deflects off his teammate and wrong-foots the Liverpool goalkeeper.
14:065 days ago

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

35. Elliott opens the scoring on the south coast.

14:015 days ago

GOALL!! LIVERPOOL LEAD!! ELLIOTT!!

30. Elliott puts Liverpool ahead! Dunk overcommits on the halfway line, Keita plays a ball through to Salah who has space to attack. The Egyptian slips it through to Elliott on the right side of the box, who finds the bottom left corner. The keeper gets a hand on it, but only enough to guide it into the corner.
13:595 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

28. Liverpool have had a good five minutes, as they look to try and dictate play.
13:565 days ago

CHANCE! Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

25. Elliott slips Salah in behind the Brighton backline.

The Egyptian is clean through but he drags his shot with his left foot across goal and it slides past the post.

13:545 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

22. Magic from Mitoma!

The tricky winger slaloms through the Liverpool backline and plays a one-two with Ferguson and striking goalwards, but Allisson saves comfortably.

13:485 days ago

CHANCE! Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

15. Big chance for Ferguson!

March drives down the right-hand side and drills a ball into the box.

Welbeck leaves it which takes Ferguson by surprise, the ball gets stuck under his feet, but he manages to dig a shot out. But Alexander-Arnold clears off the line.

13:445 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

12. Estupiñán looks to find Welbeck in behind Liverpool, but is pass is overcooked and it sails through to Allisson.
13:405 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

8. This game is wide open.

It's been an end to end opening 8 minutes.

13:355 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

4. Early chance for Liverpool!

Salah picks the ball up on the right and looks to drive one goal wards it is blocked, but he turns the rebound goal wards and Dunk does well to clear off the line.

13:345 days ago

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

1. We are underway!

Brighton kicking from left to right.

13:285 days ago

Here come the teams!

David Coote leads the teams out ahead of this all Premier League FA Cup tie.

Kick-off is moments away!

13:205 days ago

FA Cup fever!

13:175 days ago

15 minutes to kick-off

13:105 days ago

Liverpool team news!

13:105 days ago

Brighton team news!

13:045 days ago

It's Matchday!!

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Brighton vs Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 two weeks ago, will history repeat itself? Team news to come...

20:056 days ago

Tune in here for Brighton vs Liverpool

I will be back here at 13:00PM UK time, ready to bring you all the action from the FA Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool.

Do not miss a detail of the match Brighton vs Liverpool live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

20:006 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 7pm IST.

South Africa: 3:30pm SAST.

Australia: 11:30pm AEST.

Japan: 10:30pm JST.

USA: 8:30am ET.

19:556 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 1:30pm UK time and will be live on ITVX in the UK.
19:506 days ago

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

This should be an entertaining cup tie, with both sides wanting to go far in this competition. Brighton with the home advantage will want to build on their success in the league and get their hands on a bit of silverware.

For Liverpool they will be desperate to light up a disappointing season, by retaining their FA Cup trophy.

This one may go to a replay, but I think Brighton may snatch a winner late on.

Brighton 3-2 Liverpool

19:456 days ago

Recent games between Brighton and Liverpool

Brighton have fared well against Liverpool in the last six meetings with Brighton only losing one of the six. The Seagulls have won two of the last six with the most recent of them an impressive 3-0 win two weeks ago.

Before those six games, Brighton endured a difficult run of nine straight defeats to Liverpool stretching back to 1991.

19:406 days ago

Key player for Liverpool

Although Salah is having a poor season compared to his high standards, the Egyptian is still capable of stepping up and lifting his team to victory. 

If Salah is on it on Sunday, Brighton will have their hands full trying to contend with the tricky winger.

19:356 days ago

Key player for Brighton

Mitoma is enjoying a fine breakout season for Brighton, with the winger scoring an absolute stunner away to Leicester last weekend.

The Japanese international has been a revelation for Brighton, and more evidence of the top work the recruitment team at Brighton do.

19:306 days ago

Probable line-up for Liverpool

Liverpool are still contending with a big injury list, with their attacking options limited.

Diaz, Firmino, Jota, and Carvalho are all ruled out of the tie with Brighton. 

Arthur, Van Dijk, and Phillips will also miss the trip to the south coast on Sunday.

Predicted XI: 

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Bajčetić, Thiago, Fabinho; Elliott, Nuñez, Salah.

19:256 days ago

Probable line-up for Brighton

Moder and Colwill are ruled out with long-term injuries, while Brighton will also be without Lallana after the midfielder was forced off against Leicester last Saturday.

This is a competition De Zerbi looks to be taking seriously so I expect him to go for a team close to full strength.

With rumours surrounding the future of Caicedo, it is expected that the Arsenal-linked midfielder will miss out.

Predicted XI: 

Sanchez; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; March, Mac Allister, Groß, Gilmour, Mitoma; Ferguson.

19:206 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Brighton vs Liverpool will be David Coote. The linesmen will be Darren Cann and Simon Long, with Simon Hooper as the fourth official.

 

In the VAR room is Neil Swarbrick and his assistant Scott Ledger.

19:156 days ago

Liverpool: Can Liverpool retain their FA Cup trophy?

The FA Cup holders are going through a difficult spell in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp's side sitting in 9th, 21 points behind leaders, Arsenal. 

Liverpool have struggled to get going in the league this season and have not managed to string a good run of results together all season.

But after coming through the Third Round replay against Wolves, Liverpool still have the opportunity to go far in this competition, and add a trophy to a disappointing season.

19:106 days ago

Brighton: Can De Zerbi decorate a successful domestic season with a trophy?

Brighton and Hove Albion are flying in the league and look like a side destined for European football next season. They have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea at home this season and sit in 6th place, eight points outside the top four.

If Brighton could win a trophy this season they would not only guarantee European football, but it would mark a memorable season for the Seagulls.

19:056 days ago

The match will be played at the AMEX Stadium

The Brighton vs Liverpool match will be played at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, with a capacity of 30,750 people. 
19:006 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup match Brighton vs Liverpool Live Updates!

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It is the second time these two sides play each other this month, with Brighton beating Liverpool 3-0, 2 weeks ago.

