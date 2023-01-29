As it happened: Late Mitoma winner sends Liverpool crashing out

ADVERTISEMENT
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Summary
Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
The match in pictures
Player of the match: Kaoru MItoma
He follows up a stunner against Leicester last weekend, with a super technical finish.
The Japanese winger almost had a sensational assist when his outside-the-foot pass set up March who was denied by Allisson.
FT: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
GOALL!! BRIGHTON MIGHT HAVE WON IT LATE ON!! MITOMA!
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
YELLOW! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
On replay, the Frenchman is lucky it wasn't a free-kick.
SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
CHANCE! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
The Japanese winger takes it with the outside of his right boot, and he plays it across the box to March, who looks set to put Brighton ahead, but he is denied by Allisson.
SUB: Brighton 1-1 Leicester
YELLOW! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
An obvious yellow!
SUB: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Dunk standing over it, he did score one at Anfield a couple of seasons ago.
It's not far away, the ball almost dips into the top right corner.
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Ferguson OFF, Veltman ON.
First half in pictures
HT: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Back in 15!
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
GOALL!! BRIGHTON EQUALISE!! DUNK!
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
GOALL!! LIVERPOOL LEAD!! ELLIOTT!!
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
CHANCE! Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
The Egyptian is clean through but he drags his shot with his left foot across goal and it slides past the post.
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
The tricky winger slaloms through the Liverpool backline and plays a one-two with Ferguson and striking goalwards, but Allisson saves comfortably.
CHANCE! Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
March drives down the right-hand side and drills a ball into the box.
Welbeck leaves it which takes Ferguson by surprise, the ball gets stuck under his feet, but he manages to dig a shot out. But Alexander-Arnold clears off the line.
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
It's been an end to end opening 8 minutes.
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Salah picks the ball up on the right and looks to drive one goal wards it is blocked, but he turns the rebound goal wards and Dunk does well to clear off the line.
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Brighton kicking from left to right.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is moments away!
FA Cup fever!
15 minutes to kick-off
Liverpool team news!
Brighton team news!
It's Matchday!!
Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 two weeks ago, will history repeat itself? Team news to come...
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 3:30pm SAST.
Australia: 11:30pm AEST.
Japan: 10:30pm JST.
USA: 8:30am ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Brighton vs Liverpool prediction
For Liverpool they will be desperate to light up a disappointing season, by retaining their FA Cup trophy.
This one may go to a replay, but I think Brighton may snatch a winner late on.
Brighton 3-2 Liverpool
Recent games between Brighton and Liverpool
Before those six games, Brighton endured a difficult run of nine straight defeats to Liverpool stretching back to 1991.
Key player for Liverpool
If Salah is on it on Sunday, Brighton will have their hands full trying to contend with the tricky winger.
Key player for Brighton
The Japanese international has been a revelation for Brighton, and more evidence of the top work the recruitment team at Brighton do.
Probable line-up for Liverpool
Diaz, Firmino, Jota, and Carvalho are all ruled out of the tie with Brighton.
Arthur, Van Dijk, and Phillips will also miss the trip to the south coast on Sunday.
Predicted XI:
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Bajčetić, Thiago, Fabinho; Elliott, Nuñez, Salah.
Probable line-up for Brighton
This is a competition De Zerbi looks to be taking seriously so I expect him to go for a team close to full strength.
With rumours surrounding the future of Caicedo, it is expected that the Arsenal-linked midfielder will miss out.
Predicted XI:
Sanchez; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; March, Mac Allister, Groß, Gilmour, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
In the VAR room is Neil Swarbrick and his assistant Scott Ledger.
Liverpool: Can Liverpool retain their FA Cup trophy?
Liverpool have struggled to get going in the league this season and have not managed to string a good run of results together all season.
But after coming through the Third Round replay against Wolves, Liverpool still have the opportunity to go far in this competition, and add a trophy to a disappointing season.
Brighton: Can De Zerbi decorate a successful domestic season with a trophy?
If Brighton could win a trophy this season they would not only guarantee European football, but it would mark a memorable season for the Seagulls.
The match will be played at the AMEX Stadium
It is the second time these two sides play each other this month, with Brighton beating Liverpool 3-0, 2 weeks ago.
The Seagulls went behind in the first half, with Elliott putting Liverpool ahead, but it was not long until Brighton were back level, with Dunk flicking Lamptey's strike past Allisson.
Mitoma looked a real threat in the second half and almost had a delicious assist when he set up March, but the keeper denied him. However Mitoma was the match winner with a moment of magic, feinting past Gomez and firing into the net in added time.
Brighton go into the hat for the Fifth Round draw on Monday night.
Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Brighton vs Liverpool today. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.