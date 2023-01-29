As it happened: Late Egan equaliser forces a replay in thrilling FA Cup tie
19:005 days ago

Goals and Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

18:555 days ago

The match in pictures

18:495 days ago

Player of the match: Paul Mullin

No wonder this man leads the National League scoring charts by 13 goals, he is far too good for the National League, and with a bit o luck will be back playing in the EFL with Wrexham next season. 

He had Championship Sheffield United on the ropes tonight, and fully deserved his goal. Unfortunate to not be the match winner.

18:395 days ago

FT: Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United

A late Egan equaliser forces a replay back at Bramall Lane. 
18:355 days ago

GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED EQUALISE!! EGAN!!

90+5. Sheffield United have grabbed an equaliser late on.

Egan steals in at the back post to sneak in an equaliser.

18:325 days ago

Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United

90+3. Good delivery from Doyle finds Ndiaye, who flicks it towards the far post but it creeps past the post.

Corner to Sheffield United.

18:295 days ago

Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United

90. There will be SEVEN minutes of added time.
18:235 days ago

GOALL!! WREXHAM TAKE THE LEAD!! MULLIN!!

85. Has Mullin just scored the goal to take Wrexham into the Fifth Round?!
18:195 days ago

BAR! Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United

80. Palmer crashes the underside of the bar!
18:135 days ago

SUB: Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United

74. McFadzean OFF, Dalby ON.
18:095 days ago

RED! Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United

71. Jebbison is sent off for Sheffield United.
18:065 days ago

Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United

68. The ball falls to Bogle on the edge of the box, but he fires his shot well over.
18:035 days ago

GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED LEVEL!! NORWOOD!

65. Wrexham don't clear their lines, and the ball drops to Norwood who slides it into the bottom right corner.
17:595 days ago

GOALL!! WREXHAM LEAD!!! O'CONNOR!!

61. Have we got a Hollywood ending here?! 

This is a brilliant turnaround from non-league Wrexham!

17:565 days ago

SUB: Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United

58. Osborn, McBurnie OFF, Sharp, Ndiaye ON
17:545 days ago

CHANCE! Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United

56. Young hawks Jebbison to the ground and picks up the first card of the game.
17:535 days ago

Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United

54. Wrexham have Sheffield United rocking!

Lee slates one wide after the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box.

17:495 days ago

GOALL!! WREXHAM ARE LEVEL!! JONES!!

50. Non-league Wrexham are level!

Jones hooks it past Davies to give Wrexham a deserved equaliser!

17:485 days ago

CHANCE! Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

49. Massive chance for Wrexham!

Long range effort from Lee is well saved and then its pinball and the box with Davies making three brilliant saves.

17:445 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

46. We are back underway!
17:275 days ago

HT: Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

Since going behind early on Wrexham have a foothold in the game, and have looked the better team.

Back in 15!

17:265 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

45+7. Free-kick right on the edge of the box for Wrexham, after Egan bundled Mullin down.

About a foot away from being a penalty.

17:245 days ago

CHANCE! Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

45+4. Big chance for Mullin!

It's a long ball from the Wrexham keeper and Mullin pokes it round Bogle to get himself one on one with the keeper.

The striker goes for power but hits it straight at Davies in the Sheffield United net.

17:185 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

45. There will be SEVEN minutes of added time, after in injury-plagues opening ten minutes.
17:175 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

44. McBurnie wheels away in celebration after heading his side in front

17:115 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

37. Good spell from Wrexham. Good link up between Mullin and Palmer almost had the former in on goal.
17:055 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

28. A break in play with Bogle receiving treatment for a bloody nose.
16:575 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

24. McAtee leads a counter attack and he tries to slip in Jebbison but Lee gets round on the cover and intercepts.
16:555 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

22. Jebbison does well driving through Wrexham and looks to find the bottom left corner, but Howard saves well.
16:545 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

20. Dangerous cross from Forde! Mullin feeds Forde down the right. He drives towards the box and crosses across the face of goal. Egan takes no risks and turns behind for a corner.

Corner is claimed well by Davies.

16:525 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

18. Sheffield United looking for a second. McBurnie slips in McAtee who's effort is blocked and out for a corner.
16:495 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

15. Wrexham have responded well since going behind.

Mullin does well down the left-hand side but his cut back is intercepted by Egan.

16:475 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

13. Long throw from Tozer causes problems but O'Connor fires over.
16:455 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

12. Big penalty shouts from Wrexham!

Mullin gets to a long ball ahead of the Sheffield United keeper and prods it over Davies, and Mullin goes down. 

No penalty given.

16:425 days ago

Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

7. It's been a disrupted opening eight minutes, with Wrexham suffering another injury blow.

A disastrous start for Wrexham!

Hayden OFF Jones ON.

16:385 days ago

SUB: Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United

4. Not the start Wrexham would have dreamt about. They are 1-0 down and are now forced into an early substitution. Tunnicliffe forced OFF with injury, Cleworth ON.
16:355 days ago

GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED LEAD!! MCBURNIE!

2. It comes from a corner, McBurnie isn't picked up and he heads home after his near post run.
16:335 days ago

Wrexham 0-0 Sheffield United

1. We are underway in a blockbuster FA Cup tie! 

Wrexham kicking from left to right.

16:265 days ago

Here come the teams

Dean Whitestone leads the teams out to a raucous Racecourse Ground ahead of a proper cup tie.

Kick-off is moments away...

16:235 days ago

Here's what co-owner Ryan Reynolds had to say ahead of kick-off

16:215 days ago

10 minutes to kick-off

16:015 days ago

Ryan Reynolds is in attendance

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is at the Racecourse ground ahead of kick-off.

15:325 days ago

Sheffield United team news!

15:315 days ago

Wrexham team news!

11:006 days ago

Tune in here for Wrexham vs Sheffield United

I will be back here at 3:30PM UK time, ahead of team news ready to bring you all the action from the FA Cup match between Wrexham and Sheffield United.

Do not miss a detail of the match Wrexham vs Sheffield United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

10:556 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 4:30PM UK time and will be live on BBC One and iPlayer.
10:506 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 10pm IST.

South Africa: 6:30pm SAST.

Australia: 2:30am AEST.

Japan: 1:30am JST.

USA: 11:30am ET.

10:456 days ago

Wrexham vs Sheffield United prediction

I'm really looking forward to this cup tie. Wrexham produced the shock of the round in the previous round by beating Coventry. So they are well-versed in beating Championship opposition in this year's competition. I wouldn't be surprised if they produce another shock. Home advantage will be key, the Racecourse Ground will be bouncing.

Sheffield United should have too much quality for Wrexham. The Blades are on the coattails of the Premier League and are well-equipped with Premier League standard players.

But it's the FA Cup, and I fancy Wrexham to grab Fifth Round tie.

Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United

10:406 days ago

Recent games between Wrexham and Sheffield United

There has not really been a *recent* meeting between these sides, with the last fixture 17 years ago in 2004. Wrexham were beaten that day 3-2 in the League Cup.

There have only ever been ten meetings between these two sides, with Sheffield United winning four, Wrexham winning three and three drawn.

The only meeting between these sides in the FA Cup was in the First Round in 1983. Sheffield United ran rampant, winning 5-1.

10:356 days ago

Key player for Sheffield United

It could be a tale of the strikers in this one, with Sheffield  United striker Ndiaye enjoying a fine season in the Championship.

The 22-year-old is attracting the attention of Premier League clubs this January, with Everton reportedly interested. 

The Senegalese international also has the joint most goal contribution this season, with ten goals and seven assists. 

10:306 days ago

Key player for Wrexham

Mullin's transfer from Cambridge United to Wrexham was a big statement of intent from new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and sparked controversy. 

But the striker has become a talismanic figure in Wrexham and for their new supporters in the USA. This season in the National League he has scored 26 goals in 30 games, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.

Mullin has scored double the number of goals as the player in second place in the National League scoring charts, his strike partner Palmer is on 13.

10:256 days ago

Probable line-up for Sheffield United

Clark, Baldock, Stevens, and Fleck, are all ruled out until mid-February. 

With Norrington-Davies, Brewster, and O'Connell ruled out until early February.

Predicted XI:

Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Mcatee, Doyle, Lowe; Jebbison, Ndiaye.

10:206 days ago

Probable line-up for Wrexham

Wrexham will only be without Davies for the tie against Sheffield United.

Predicted XI:

Howard; Hayden, Tozer, Young, McFadzean; Tunnicliffe, Forde, O'Connor, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.

10:156 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Wrexham vs Sheffield United will be Dean Whitestone. The linesmen will be Matthew Jones and Craig Taylor, with Scott Oldham as the fourth official.

VAR will not be in operation at the match.

10:106 days ago

Sheffield United: Can the Blades juggle a cup run and push for promotion?

Sheffield United are on course for a return to the Premier League this season, with the Blades sitting in second, 12 points ahead of Middlesborough in third. 

Heckingbottom may only be interested in focussing on getting his side back into the Premier League, but a cup run could help to spur on their push for promotion.

10:056 days ago

Wrexham: Can Wrexham add some Hollywood magic and reach the Fifth Round?

The last time Wrexham was in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup was 2000 when they were beaten 2-1 by Cambridge United. 

You have to go even further back to 1997 to the last time Wrexham got past this stage of the cup when they managed to get to the sixth round.

But after sinking through the leagues, this is a town and a club with newfound hope. Could they produce a shock and topple Sheffield United who are flying high in the Championship?

10:006 days ago

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground

The Wrexham vs Sheffield United match will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, with a capacity of 10,771 people. 

The Racecourse Ground is the oldest international football stadium that still hosts international matches.

09:556 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup Match: Wrexham vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

The non-league side hosts Championship side Sheffield United, who sit 69 places above them.

