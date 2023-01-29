As it happened: Late Egan equaliser forces a replay in thrilling FA Cup tie

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United
The match in pictures
Player of the match: Paul Mullin
He had Championship Sheffield United on the ropes tonight, and fully deserved his goal. Unfortunate to not be the match winner.
FT: Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United
GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED EQUALISE!! EGAN!!
Egan steals in at the back post to sneak in an equaliser.
Corner to Sheffield United.
GOALL!! WREXHAM TAKE THE LEAD!! MULLIN!!
BAR! Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United
SUB: Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United
RED! Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield United
GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED LEVEL!! NORWOOD!
GOALL!! WREXHAM LEAD!!! O'CONNOR!!
This is a brilliant turnaround from non-league Wrexham!
SUB: Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United
CHANCE! Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United
Lee slates one wide after the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box.
GOALL!! WREXHAM ARE LEVEL!! JONES!!
Jones hooks it past Davies to give Wrexham a deserved equaliser!
CHANCE! Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United
Long range effort from Lee is well saved and then its pinball and the box with Davies making three brilliant saves.
HT: Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United
Back in 15!
About a foot away from being a penalty.
CHANCE! Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United
It's a long ball from the Wrexham keeper and Mullin pokes it round Bogle to get himself one on one with the keeper.
The striker goes for power but hits it straight at Davies in the Sheffield United net.
Corner is claimed well by Davies.
Mullin does well down the left-hand side but his cut back is intercepted by Egan.
Mullin gets to a long ball ahead of the Sheffield United keeper and prods it over Davies, and Mullin goes down.
No penalty given.
A disastrous start for Wrexham!
Hayden OFF Jones ON.
SUB: Wrexham 0-1 Sheffield United
GOALL!! SHEFFIELD UNITED LEAD!! MCBURNIE!
Wrexham kicking from left to right.
Here come the teams
Kick-off is moments away...
Here's what co-owner Ryan Reynolds had to say ahead of kick-off
Here's what co-owner Ryan Reynolds had to say ahead of kick-off
10 minutes to kick-off
Ryan Reynolds is in attendance
Sheffield United team news!
Five changes for United. 👊
Sheffield United team news!

Five changes for United.

Adam Davies starts in goal, whilst Oli McBurnie partners Daniel Jebbison in attack. Chris Basham, Ben Osborn and James McAtee are also all recalled.
Wrexham team news!
TEAM NEWS | Wrexham v Sheffield United
🔴 Our starting XI remains unchanged from our latest victory against Gateshead.
🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/N07nC3BlAp — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) January 29, 2023
Tune in here for Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Do not miss a detail of the match Wrexham vs Sheffield United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off?
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 6:30pm SAST.
Australia: 2:30am AEST.
Japan: 1:30am JST.
USA: 11:30am ET.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United prediction
Sheffield United should have too much quality for Wrexham. The Blades are on the coattails of the Premier League and are well-equipped with Premier League standard players.
But it's the FA Cup, and I fancy Wrexham to grab Fifth Round tie.
Wrexham 3-2 Sheffield United
Recent games between Wrexham and Sheffield United
There have only ever been ten meetings between these two sides, with Sheffield United winning four, Wrexham winning three and three drawn.
The only meeting between these sides in the FA Cup was in the First Round in 1983. Sheffield United ran rampant, winning 5-1.
Key player for Sheffield United
The 22-year-old is attracting the attention of Premier League clubs this January, with Everton reportedly interested.
The Senegalese international also has the joint most goal contribution this season, with ten goals and seven assists.
Key player for Wrexham
But the striker has become a talismanic figure in Wrexham and for their new supporters in the USA. This season in the National League he has scored 26 goals in 30 games, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.
Mullin has scored double the number of goals as the player in second place in the National League scoring charts, his strike partner Palmer is on 13.
Probable line-up for Sheffield United
With Norrington-Davies, Brewster, and O'Connell ruled out until early February.
Predicted XI:
Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Mcatee, Doyle, Lowe; Jebbison, Ndiaye.
Probable line-up for Wrexham
Predicted XI:
Howard; Hayden, Tozer, Young, McFadzean; Tunnicliffe, Forde, O'Connor, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
VAR will not be in operation at the match.
Sheffield United: Can the Blades juggle a cup run and push for promotion?
Heckingbottom may only be interested in focussing on getting his side back into the Premier League, but a cup run could help to spur on their push for promotion.
Wrexham: Can Wrexham add some Hollywood magic and reach the Fifth Round?
You have to go even further back to 1997 to the last time Wrexham got past this stage of the cup when they managed to get to the sixth round.
But after sinking through the leagues, this is a town and a club with newfound hope. Could they produce a shock and topple Sheffield United who are flying high in the Championship?
The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground
The Racecourse Ground is the oldest international football stadium that still hosts international matches.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup Match: Wrexham vs Sheffield United Live Updates!
The non-league side hosts Championship side Sheffield United, who sit 69 places above them.