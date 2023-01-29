Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Post-match player ratings

A moment that Brighton will never forget. The seagulls beat Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup and the second time this month. Dunk and Mitoma gave their team the passs to the next round after a minute in injury time. Through to the last 16.

Massive statement from Brighton. Lost in the past year Bissouma, Cucurella, White, Trossard, Mwepu, Burn, their manager, dropped star midfielder Caicedo, and still beating in fashion the most rated teams in world football.

Steele – 7

Done his job. Doesn´t get many opportunities but today was a solid game despite the goal conceded. He had a touch on the goal and made a couple of other saves.

Lamptey – 8

Solid game for the full back, who was strong offensively but most importantly defensively. A goal assist to Dunk to make the equalizer and an important challenge before halftime to prevent Liverpool from taking the lead.

Webster - 5

De Zerbi subbed him off at halftime after an acceptable first half but still allowed Liverpool attackers get behind him with ease.

Dunk – 7

Comanding the defense from start to end, from his half up to the other goal. With a bit of luck, he managed to deflect Lamptey´s shot and level up the game.

March - 7

Fine day for March, having fun running down Robertson´s side and delivering through balls to his teammates.

Mac Allister - 6

Solid job as the World Cup winner created chances and was productive in the last 3/4 of the pitch. Difficult to move around having Keita and Thiago next to him.

Gross - 7

The player that can play anywhere and everywhere. Fought every ball and was decisive on his area. Undisputed.

Welbeck - 7

Brilliant game from the attacker, who managed to display his gameplan by holding up the game. Had a 100% pass accuracy and won all of his aerial duels.

Mitoma – 9

Who in Brighton does not love this player? Scored the winning goal in the 90th minute after a composed finish. Mitoma once again, being Mitoma. Complete headache for Trent Alexander Arnold who couldn´t handle his electricity and speed down the flank.

Ferguson - 7

The Brighton attacker proved hismelf once more, making the Liverpool defenders follow him whenever he´d drop down to receive the ball. This allowed the play to open and enabled Mitoma to make more runs.

Estupiñan - 7

Crossed and assisted the ball to Mitoma which ended up being the decisive goal. The Ecuatorian player comes in clutch once again with his crossing ability.

Veltman - 6

Subbed in at halftime had a superb second half, cancelling the Liverpool attackers.

Gilmour - 6

Came in when the team needed him more. Brighton was desperate for a player of his characteristics, a player who could handle the opponents pressure and deliver passes quick and efficently.

Under - N/A

Played the last two minutes of the game hence not enough time to rate a player.

Hecke - N/A

Played the last five minutes of the game hence not enough to rate a player.

Alisson - 7

Little interventions but exceptional when needed. Made an impressive save to Ferguson in the second half which could have meant their opponents winning. Unlucky for the keeper at the end as the team conceded in added time.

Alexander Arnold - 3

Struggles to stop Mitoma. Kind of his cryptonite as the full back had a tough time defending the Japanese for the second time this month. Not quick enough in defense and little could he do in attack. Subbed out in the 60th minute.

Konate - 4

Terribly slow during the game as the defender stuggled follow Ferguson and could have possibly got a red card after a controversial challenge with Mac Allister.

Joe Gomez - 3

Bad game for the Englishman who put the icing on the cake when he lost his mark and lead to Mitoma scoring the winning goal.

Robertson - 4

As per usual, better in attack than defending, however, not as sharp as usual. Allowed March to run down his zone, very passive defensively.

Bajcetic - 6

The youngster had a tough mission today which was stopping Mac Allister and Gross. Effective but got subbed off minutes after the second half resumed.

Thiago - 6

As well as his compatriot, Bajcetic, the Spanish midfileder had a rough game. Inaccurate at times and not able to control the centre of the pitch how he likes to do.

Keita – 8

Fabulous performance for the midfielder. Precise on his decision making and passing. Allowed the first goal to happen by winning the ball and distributing it to Salah.

Elliot – 8

Good game for the youngster, who scored again after the replay against Wolves. He appeared again in a crucial moment for the team after a good run to Salah´s assist. Fired up, very involved in the game and constantly looking for the run behind the defenders.

Salah – 7

Never write him off. The Egyptian always comes back and so he did win an assist to Elliot as well as demanding the ball to initiate the play. No more than a 7 as he dropped his performance on the second half.

Gakpo – 4

Below the expectations. Klopp is still waiting for the Dutchman to perform like he did for PSV and during the World Cup. Today, without a trace. Timid in attack and unable to beat the keeper.

Darwin Nuñez - 5

Although the striker did not score, he came in lively, pressing Brighton´s build-up which as a consequence made Brighton take more risks and increase the likeliness of failure.

Henderson - 5

Not much from the captain, who tried to activate his teammates after their pace dropped.

Milner - 6

His experience in the team gave momentarily Liverpool a bit of calmness. Despite his age, brought some energy to the game.

Curtis Jones - N/A

Played the last five minutes of the game hence not enough to rate a player.

Fabinho - N/A

Played the last five minutes of the game hence not enough to rate a player.