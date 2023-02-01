"We want to improve every day" - Erik Ten Hag reflects on Nottingham Forest win

Man United defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, meaning Erik Ten Hag's side progress to the final of the competition, where they will face Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Fred were enough to see Man United go to Wembley. Martial opened the scoring the 73rd minute of the game, latching onto a loose ball after Marcus Rashford's effort was blocked. Fred was able to double the lead just 3 minutes later, in the 76th minute, slotting into an open net after Rashford headed the ball across goal.

This 2-0 win means that Man United won 5-0 on aggregate against Steve Coopers side, and have the opportunity to win silverware for the first time since May 2017. This win also means that a Man United manager has won 12 consecutive games at Old Trafford for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in May 2013.

Story of the Match:

Ten Hag's side won the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, meaning they have a place at Wembley on the 26th of February. The Man United boss discussed his thoughts on the win, as well as the game in general.

"Of course when you win a semi-final it's OK. The first half wasn't great to be honest. I thought it was professional but too slow and we didn't create too many chances. We allowed them to. The second half was much better, more tempo and we made some good goals.", Ten Hag told Sky.

"Of course we are looking forward to it [the final]. We get to go to Wembley and it's Newcastle Untied who are great team but it is far away for us.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)



“It’s great to go to Wembley, but it’s far away for us. We bury the cup for now, we’re looking forward to Saturday against Crystal Palace.”

"I don't think we were frustrated but we had to be a little bit smart. You don't want to give anything away so keep the ball. We should have done more investment like quicker switches and movement in behind. We just want to improve every day, we have a good squad, we have to demand high standards, control them, we are not satisfied, I told the players as well, when you are a United player you have to match the standards."

'We have had to make compromises'

Ten Hag's side have had many injuries over the course of the season, including the likes of Martial, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay out injured. The manager needed to make compromises and claimed you need everyone available to win trophies: "We have had to make lots of compromises in the season so far so hopefully now they [all players back from injuries] are all available. If you want to win trophies, you need them all to be available. You saw tonight you can bring a new dynamic off the bench." Ten Hag went on to say.

"It's a luxury problem but it's how we wanted it [having squad options]. It's normal at #mufc to play every few days. Players prefer to play games than to train.".

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

​​​​​​Ten Hag talked about how he didn't want any complacency from his side and let Nottingham Forest get back in the game, but claimed that Steve Coopers men defended well: "We were 3-0 up so I didn't want to give them momentum. They were waiting for one chance to get into the game. We were searching for gaps but I think Forest played well, defended compact and we didn't find the gaps."