Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

After a poor run of form, which has seen Liverpool plummet to 9th in the Premier League and crash out of the FA Cup to Brighton and Hove Albion, the Reds travel to a revitalised Wolverhampton Wanderers under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui.

The hosts Wolves, lay perilously above the Premier League drop zone, with the fortune of a better goal difference keeping them above Bournemouth, who sit 18th and in the final relegation places. Former Real Madrid and Spain manager Lopategui hasn’t had the desired impact that he would have wanted, but he has guided the Midland outfit from the foot of the division to the final survival place.

A good run is needed to give Wolves comfort, and Saturday could be key to pick up three points to cushion themselves from the chasing pack.

From challenging Manchester City to the Premier League title, to sitting mid-table and ten points off a Champions League place, it’s been a turbulent season for Liverpool. Injuries have hampered the Reds’ cause, but players underperforming after an incredibly intense schedule last season has also taken its toll. Recent performances have shown positive signs, but the way in which the goals have been conceded has raised concern.

The Reds need to get back on track and quickly, if they want to reinstate their Top 4 bid.

Team news

Wolves

Pedro Neto will continue a spell on the sidelines after suffering ligament damages a few weeks back, as well as Boubacar Traore, who picked up an injury not long prior to Lopategui’s arrival.

Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic have also been placed in the rehabilitation bracket, and a lengthy spell on the sidelines will be required for both to return to playing.

Liverpool

After sustaining ankle damage in the defeat on the south coast, Ibrahima Konate is set to miss up to three weeks out injured.

Luis Diaz remains out and will not return to match fitness until at least March.

Three players who are expected to be back in full training from next week are Virgil Van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Van Dijk suffered a hamstring injury after Liverpool’s defeat to Brentford and was set to miss four weeks of action, so another week could be required.

Firmino has been out of action since picking up an injury during the World Cup break, in the club’s mid-season Dubai tour.

Jota’s absence has been more interminable, with his injury occurring in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Portuguese forward is expected to be back by March.

Likely line-ups

Wolves

Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Jimenez, Podence.

Liverpool

Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Keita, Bajcetic; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah.

Key Players

Mateus Nunes (Wolves)

Wolves’ Mateus Nunes in action against Manchester City - (Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC)

Wolves will rely on sitting back an absorbing pressure from a dangerous Liverpool attack, and look to play through the heart of a terror-stricken Reds defence, and Nunes could be a key factor if Wolves are to succeed at Molineux tomorrow.

Breaking up play is something that Lopetegui can do tomorrow, and especially with the qualities of Nunes in the centre of the park.

After entering the fray in the FA Cup third-round replay between the sides, the midfielder looked lively, a real menace going forward and almost netted with a header being denied by Kelleher.

The Portuguese hasn’t been in the Midlands for a profound period of time, but he has still been heavily linked with a move away, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly an admirer of Nunes

Despite his future being up in the air, with the Reds one of the clubs linked to him, he’s excelled in an otherwise poor Wolves side.

Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic tussling with World Cup winner Alexis Max Allister in last week’s FA Cup clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool - Photo: Jacques Feeney/Offside

The young Spaniard has been a shining light in the dark at Anfield, and he could be a pivotal player if Liverpool are to secure three points.

In the limited minutes he has featured in so far, Bajcetic has brought fresh impetus into Liverpool’s midfield, not looking out of place, energetic, not scared to put a tackle in - as seen when Klopp visibly clapped him for a tackle against Leicester City.

He breathes new life into the Reds’ engine room, one of the weaker aspects of Liverpool’s squad, and if his recent performances continue, he will integrate himself as a regular in the centre of the park.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted by Wolverhampton Wanderers and will take place at Molineux.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday February 4.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

Highlights will be available on the Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sky Sports’ YouTube channel after the game.