Six signings for Scunthorpe: The lowdown on every new recruit

Off the back of a takeover at Vanarama National League club Scunthorpe United, new chairman David Hilton announced that his club would be confirming six new signings throughout the course of Thursday.

One in every hour from 9am until 2pm seemed quite the pleaser for Iron fans - here, we give the lowdown on some of the new signings made by the Lincolnshire outfit.

Billy Fewster

The first of a flurry of Iron signings was revealed as highly-rated Nottingham Forest midfielder Billy Fewster.

The promising 19-year-old is to stay at Glanford Park on loan until the end of the season, and bids to save his new club from a second consecutive releagtion.

Despite his age, Fewster has spent time with three clubs during his career so far, and started out and non-league Pickering Town. Joining them at under-8 level, he progressed and captained the U11 team before moving on in 2014.

Local Championship side Leeds United was the next stop for the midfielder, where he remained until 2021, and watched as the Whites marched on together to the Premier League.

He made a total of 14 known competitive youth appearances, and alongside a sole Premier League 2 goal, he managed to net one and assist one in his only FA Youth Cup game.

Embed from Getty Images

Then came his departure in Summer 2021, and it was Nottingham Forest who were knocking on the door. It was yet another club he linked up with, before watching their promotion to the top tier of English football.

He played 33 times in the PL2 for Reds and even earnt his first senior appearance under Steve Cooper.

It was only less than a month ago when Fewster was handed a start in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round away at lower league opposition in Blackpool.

They did go on to lose the game 4-1, but Scunthorpe's new man managed 65 minutes in the game.

On penning a deal with United, Fewster told Irons Player, "I am delighted to be here. It's a big club with a huge fan base and I am excited to get going really."

Ahead of their National League game against Barnet on Friday, the Scarborough-born midfielder looks forward to potentially making his debut: "I can't wait and it’ll no doubt be a big game. I have seen the videos of fans and the culture around the club. I can't wait to see it."

Dion Sembie-Ferris

Next up on new manager Jimmy Dean's shopping list was Peterborough Sports winger Dion Sembie-Ferris.

With the change in ownership last week seeing Dean and his assistant Chris Plummer arrive from the Turbines, it is no surprise that they bringing one of their key players with them.

Sembie-Ferris started out as a youngster at Peterborough United in 2005, and spent three years there before his release.

He then went onto sign for Netherton Vultures, the junior side of Netherton United. While playing for the U14s with Vultures, the flanker won an inclusion in the league's team of the year.

On leaving them, he continued his youth career at Tresham Academy, before other spells with St Neots Town and Colchester United.

It was with the latter where he made his name, staying there long-term.

Embed from Getty Images

Although it was just academy level he was playing at to begin with, Sembie-Ferris soon started making senior appearances, his sebut occurring a Cardiff FA Cup defeat.

He went on to play 10 times in all competitions in 2015/16, plus made a move early in the season, going out on loan to National League South outfit Margate United.

The 26-year-old only made five appearances at the non-league club, but was straight back out for another loan spell in the following season.

A period at Concord Rangers saw him play 20 games for them, netting four times too, prior to joining St Neots permanently.

Over a six month spell with them, he would score nine goals across 57 appearances.

Then, in 2018, Sembie-Ferris continued building his non-league repertoire with Peterborough Sports, a place where he has remained since.

Helping the Turbines to one of the biggest moments in their history - promotion to National League North, scoring a phenomenal 39 goals over 56 games on the way.

So far, this season, he has made 27 appearances, and scored nine times, which count towards the above total.

Sembie-Ferris spoke to club media, admitting, "I am really excited to get going. This is a massive club, it was in the league for many years and hopefully we can get back there. I am looking to helping us keep our status in the National League and am excited about getting started."

Sean Shields

Continuing to bolster the attacking department, Scunthorpe would confirm the permanent signing of highly experienced Sean Shields, who makes the switch from Vanarama National League rivals, Barnet.

Coincidentally, Shields arrives from the Iron's next opponents, however is unable to appear on Friday.

The 31-year-old might need a whole essay just for himself, bragging 16 clubs in his senior career, but we've tried our best to summarize it here.

Beginning his youth with the famous Tottenham Hotspur in 2000, he spent eight years there, before moving on to Potters Bar Town, who played in the Isthmian League at the time.

After less than a year with the Scholars, Shields was scouted by Rushden and Diamonds at 16, and scored 21 goals in the youth side, but couldn't get a league start, and moved back to Potters Bar very briefly, followed by St Albans City.

Rather than leaving instantaneously as he had done previously, the winger made 71 appearances in the Conference South, and in the lower tier, after relegation which he couldn't prevent.

Impressing with the Saints, he earnt a transfer to League Two outfit Dagenham and Redbridge on a three-and-a-half year contract until mid-2016.

Making his league debut in January 2013, Shields went on to become a squad rotation player in the next season, appearing 12 times in the EFL, before a couple of loan moves saw a short return to St Albans, and a separate spell at Ebbsfleet United.

Liking the look of the latter, Shields made a move permanent, and finished a marvelous five years at Stonebridge Road with 116 appearances and 15 goals.

During that long-term period, ahead of his departure in the COVID pandemic, the Enfield-born attacker was loaned out six times, with Notts County and Boreham Wood, just to name a few.

A couple of years at Weymouth ensued, where Shields played 66 times, but couldn't help his side from the drop back down to National League South.

Embed from Getty Images

In order to retain his status as a National League veteran, he signed for Barnet last Summer, and playing the vast majority of games until the New Year, chipped in with a total six goal contributions.

As yet another era of his extensive career begins, Shields shared his thoughts with Iron Player: "I’m thrilled to be here at such a prestigious club, and it’s a really proud moment for me. I’m delighted and just really looking forward to getting going now."

Best of the rest

Scunthorpe also added target man Gerry McDonagh to their ranks, with the 6ft5in striker departing Cove Rangers, across the border.

The only worry for Iron fans is the fact that their new Republic of Ireland international can only boast 15 goals, across over 100 appearances.

There was also room for another couple of loanees at Glanford Park. 19-year-old midfielder Harvey Bunker joined from Forest Green Rovers until the end of the season.

Over the last few months, the highly-rated youngster has been getting first team minutes for Rovers, and looks to broaden his playing time even more with the National League club.

Also aged 19, arrives Hull City defender Jake Leake until the end of the season.

He says, "Its been something that I've wanted to do, as I know there has been interest for quite a while now. I am just glad to get it over the line."