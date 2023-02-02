Sergio Aguero: "Carrying Lionel Messi with the trophy will always make me proud"

Argentinian and Premier League legend Sergio Aguero recently hung up his boots after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, a condition that has stopped him from playing football.

However, since being part of the travelling Argentina squad during the World Cup, he revealed to Stake.com that even though his condition stopped him from being a winner, his teammates ensured he felt part of the celebrations.

He explained that: “Despite not being on the field, I was able to be there for them the way I could – make the locker room climate as positive as possible and give my contribution.”

'I was a fan from within'

Aguero shared that the celebrations were extraordinary, that he was “a fan from within”, and that the feelings they shared as a team were “…the same love for our colours, a spirit of solidarity for our team, and a will to play great football.”

The former Manchester City striker is determined that Argentina deserved the trophy, passionately stating that “We had been fighting for it for many years. 2014 was close, but this time it came to be. I think it's a reward for those who keep trying. After all, I've always said that fighting until the very end pays off.”

The Argentina squad celebrating on their return to Buenos Aires. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

'What more could we ask'

The development of the national team has flourished since their defeat in the World Cup final in 2014, as they won the Copa America in 2021, giving them the momentum to win the World Cup in 2022. The team spirit is evident in the squad, as seven out of eleven players featured in the starting line-up for both finals.

Aguero also revealed that "The group had many moving parts throughout the years, but it was built upon strong bonds and commitment towards our shared goal."

The players have demonstrated that they are such a compact group in the national squad - what more could they potentially go onto win on the international stage, with the locker-room reinforcement that Aguero brings behind the scenes?

