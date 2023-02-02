Wealdstone vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Dagenham & Redbridge seek solace from an enormously deflating few days on and off the pitch as they head across London to face another side within touching distance of the play-offs in a plucky Wealdstone outfit.

After suffering an extremely frustrating 2-0 defeat against Yeovil Town amid extreme refereeing controversy that saw Harry Phipps wrongfully sent off, exacerbated by the blow of losing fellow defenders Sam Ling and Josh Hare to injury as well, Dagenham suffered a further blow in the week when top scorer Josh Walker was prised away by League One strugglers Burton Albion on Deadline Day.

Looking to further compound their recent disappointment are a Stones side whose last game was incidentally also against Yeovil, a goalless draw away at them in midweek, which signified improvement from their 2-1 defeat against Gateshead three days earlier. They've only lost twice in the 13 league games overall since last playing Daggers in the return fixture.

That brought an emphatic triumph for Daryl McMahon's troops through a Junior Morias brace suspended by strikes by Harry Phipps and the now-departed Josh Walker, extending their eternally unbeaten record in a head-to-head battle that has been won by Daggers on every occasion bar one draw at the start of last season. In fact, all three competitive visits to Grosvenor Vale have been won.

Team News

Wealdstone

The biggest question with Wealdstone centres around whether left-sided defender Sam Habergham will be fit enough to retain his place in the starting lineup after being forced off with a knock in the first half at Yeovil Town on Tuesday evening.

The statuses of trio Lewis Kinsella, David Sesay and Simeon Akinola are far more concrete, with all unavailable to face Dagenham. Besides that, though, the Stones still have a strong cohort of players at their disposal.

They may freshen things up by restoring Olofela Olomola to the starting lineup, likewise Max Kretzschmar who has scored in consecutive home games.

Junior Morias knee-slides in jubilation after doubling his side's lead enroute to an eventual 4-1 victory in October's reverse meeting. (Image: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham's defensive options are extremely limited due to Harry Phipps beginning a three-game suspension incurred by the straight red card against Yeovil Town, while Josh Hare is likely to remain sidelined for a fortnight with a back problem that also forced him off in the game.

Sam Ling suffered the same fate after sustaining a concerning concussion early on in the contest which necessitated a trip to hospital, but there are no lasting effects and he is in contention for a start at Grosvenor Vale.

Ángelo Balanta, back in training for the first time all season, is not at that stage yet but might make the bench. Manny Onariase is also back in contention, the likeliest candidate to replace Harry Phipps at centre half. Up front, Junior Morias will likely take the place vacated by the outgoing Josh Walker.

Predicted Lineups

Wealdstone | Sam Howes; Brooklyn Alunga, Miguel Freckleton, Rob Barker, Jack Cook; Alex Dyer, Nathan Ferguson; Dom Hutchinson, Max Kretzschmar, Tarryn Allarakhia; Micah Obiero

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Elliott Johnson, Manny Onariase, David Longe-King, Sam Ling; Dean Rance, Mo Sagaf, Matt Robinson; Myles Weston, Paul McCallum, Junior Morias

Key Players

Nathan Ferguson (Wealdstone)

The midfielder has recently added the valuable commodity of goals to supplement his existing skillset of being a box-to-box powerhouse with a great engine, all four of his strikes coming in the past six games despite none beforehand which is somewhat enigmatic given his role has not changed. Wealdstone will certainly be hoping he can continue this form, as there have been an absence of prolific players within the camp since the October sale of Rhys Browne, who still remains their top scorer to cement that fact.

Junior Morias (Dagenham & Redbridge)

The Jamaican frontman carried his electrifying form from the back end of last season into the initial weeks of this one, netting 24 goals throughout 2022 overall. Despite looking a shadow of that lethal goalscorer recently, his overall ability is undeniable and will certainly need to come to the fore now that the club's primary executioner in recent months is no longer at the club. Morias is the closest stylistic fit, on which there will be a big demand. That he will likely play alongside the equally out-of-form McCallum bodes well, because the pair have forged a fantastic connection in the past.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The venue is Wealdstone's modest Grosvenor Vale home. Nestled in the London Borough of Hillington, it bears an endearing sense of tradition and character in abundance having hosted games since 1947.

What time is kick-off?

3pm. The contest between Altrincham and Wrexham is the only one of Saturday's games in the division to deviate from that traditional time, instead getting underway just over two hours later due to being televised on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not subject to streaming on the National League's exclusive online platform nor television broadcast so the best way to follow the action is via the live commentary on Dagenham & Redbridge's dedicated Mixlr channel, while both clubs will also provide updates from their Twitter accounts. The goals can retrospectively be viewed in BT Sport's highlights show, after which the clubs can post their own extended packages to YouTube.