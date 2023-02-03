Unai Emery praises Leicester boss Rodgers as Villa look to break into Top 10

Unai Emery has praised opposition manager Brendan Rodgers and warned of the quality that his side has ahead of their Premier League fixture this weekend.

Aston Villa host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon with the two teams having not yet played each other this season due to a postponement earlier in the season.

The game gives Villa a real chance of breaking into the Premier League Top 10 having turned their season around following the departure of Steven Gerrard.

However, Emery was keen for the club not to get too far ahead of themselves and warned that on their Leicester were a good team who could cause them problems.

He said: "Six or seven years ago Leicester won the Premier League. It was very surprising. Everyone was following that situation. Then progressively they had good performances in the Champions League and were playing in Europe after that as well.

"But this year and a bit last year, they have started to suffer poorer results. But they have a very good coach and he has shown and will show again his capacity.

"They have very good players and maybe in one moment they don't feel 100% confident but in 90 minutes they play a very good match. They are in the bottom half of the table and they will try to win tomorrow."

Injury Update

Ahead of the game with The Foxes, Emery also gave an update on a few members of his squad who have recently been suffering with injuries or not being able to train.

In particular, there was positive news on Scottish midfielder John McGinn and full back Lucas Digne.

Emery said: "John McGinn is going to be in the squad [for tomorrow's game vs Leicester]. Diego Carlos will be training with us soon but, of course, he will not play tomorrow.

"Lucas Digne has trained with us as normal this week. Bertrand Traore is coming next week to start training with us but Jed Steer is not ready yet."

Bertrand Traore

It was a relatively quiet transfer window for Aston Villa fans with just Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran being brought into the club.

However, one of the more interesting decisions in the window by Unai Emery was to recall Bertrand Traore from his loan in Turkey. While he was there, Traore scored three goals in 18 appearances.

On bringing Traore back to the club, Emery said: "I am convinced about his quality, and how much he can help us until the end of the season. We were following some players and analysing if they were better than the players we have or better than the possibility to have Traore back again.

"We decided that if we did not have the possibility of signing another player who could improve the squad and improve our wingers then we were sure we would not do it.

"At the end [of the window] I am so happy because I think that we have the players with big commitment who will show us good performances."

Jhon Duran

Emery also gave an update on new signing Jhon Duran during his press conference. Villa signed Duran from Chicago Fire in the MLS for an undisclosed fee.

The Spanish Head Coach explained that Duran would be in and around the first team squad gaining experience but they did not want to put too much pressure on him too soon.

Emery said: "Jhon Duran is going to improve and grow with us. He is going to play matches and get minutes.

“He is going to be on the pitch and training every day. We signed him without wanting to give him the responsibility to be our starting striker, but if he will show us he is ready to do it, I will do it.

"He was playing in the MLS and that is not like here in the Premier League but he is training very well.

"He is hungry to build up quickly and he is learning quickly from his teammates. He has the possibility to play minutes tomorrow and to make his debut.”