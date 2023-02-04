Maher praises "perfect result" for Southend in "difficult circumstances"

Southend United bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to strugglers York City, who slumped to a third straight defeat, and now face the challenge of avoiding relegation in the Vanarama National League, following promotion only last season.

It was a second half Jack Bridge brace that raised Blues back into a playoff spot, with the goals coming seven minutes apart from each other.

The result sees the Minstermen drop even further down the table, to 17th, and just four points clear of the bottom four. That contrasts the comfortable mid-table position they were sitting in when John Askey was sacked in November.

Following the game, Southend boss Kevin Maher spoke to club media to give his thoughts on a "perfect result."

"The result was important"

The Shrimpers are currently going through a tough period off the pitch, with their winding up petition having been adjourned to March 1st, which is less than a month away now.

Protests against chairman Ron Martin occurred prior to the Vanarama National League clash, and it's not the first time that has happened either.

A beach ball in protest of Southend chairman Ron Martin (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Adding to the struggles, the Roots Hall pitch is in bad condition and things haven't been going too well on the playing side recently, having won just one out of their previous seven in the league coming into this game.

A delighted Maher admitted, "it was a difficult game on a difficult pitch in difficult circumstances, so it was just about coming out the right side of the result really. 2-0’s a perfect result with a clean sheet."

A clean sheet also means another super showing from loan 'keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu: “He came under a bit of criticism, but all credit to him for wanting to stay here and wanting to show character. There’s obviously nerves there because he’s been thrust into it a bit. He’s got another clean sheet so I’m delighted for him and it’ll only benefit him."

Blues 'keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu kicks the ball away from Mitch Hancox (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the performance, the Southend manager said, "it didn’t have to be brilliant but the result was important.

"It’s hard to play flowing football on a dry, bobbly pitch, so it makes it hard to move the ball as fluently as we want. We knew we’d have to grind at times and I think we deserved the win from how we went about our work."

Brilliance from Bridge

Overall, it was two Jack Bridge goals which sent Blues fans home happy, and especially his gaffer.

“It came down to two moments. Bridgey’s won the penalty and scored it and then it’s a great finish (I think!) for the second.

"He was the key. We altered his position slightly and it was hard to get him on the ball in the first half, but we tweaked it a little bit and went a little bit lop-sided.

“Whenever he’s on the ball he can create problems, so credit to him. He’s getting his numbers up and he’s a hell of a player.”

Third time unlucky for Webb and York

A 2-0 win for Southend translated as a third consecutive loss for David Webb and York City.

York City manager David Webb (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Previous defeats at Oldham and against Maidenhead were dire throughout but speaking to the club after the latest one, City boss Webb believed his side had an unfair scoreline inflicted on them.

He said: "I thought that in the first 15 minutes, we started off a little bit slow, and then in the last 25 minutes of the game, we finished strong.

"We had two or three chances, and I felt we was in control of the game. We came out in the second half and looked strong, and again, a couple of chances, but then we gave away a soft penalty."

19 minutes into the second period, Bridge used skill to twist and turn inside the box, and in the process, was clumsily tripped up by York's Dan Pybus. He coolly dispatched the penalty down the middle to open the scoring.

"I didn't actually see (the incident) so I'm not actually sure if it was a penalty or not, but then we got a chance immediately after that with Olly Dyson. I thought he was a bit unlucky.

"Then they got a second goal; it sort of floated across which killed the game really."

"Goals change games"

The cliché of "goals change games" was used by Webb, but it is factually correct. His side just couldn't find the back of the net on the day, which all in all, was the main problem.

It's an issue they have failed to conquer over recent times as well, only managing one goal across the last three straight defeats.

"It's not easy (to turn it around), we've got a lot of injuries at the minute, so we are quite thin on the ground, and there's a lot going on around the club."

Chairman Glen Henderson announced he won't be attending York City games for the foreseeable future, to let fans focus on the football, following anger and frustration directed towards him.

"There's a lot of pressure, but ultimately, in football, goals change games, and they scored two, we didn't score two - they were better in both boxes.

"If we take our chances, the game changes: they get their heads down, we're in control," Webb added.



"I think we have to be a lot more clinical, we have to take our chances. I felt we've had enough over the last few games not to come off with losses.

"We've had enough chances, the work rate was good today from the lads, but ultimately in both boxes, that's what decides games. Southend took theirs, we didn't."

The next game for the Minstermen is on Tuesday night, when they return to the LNER Community Stadium, hosting last season's Promotion Final runners-up Solihull Moors in a must-win match.

Southend are equally in action in mid-week, travelling to Maidenhead United in a bid to keep their playoff spot safe for the time being.

Then, next Saturday, it's Southend vs York all over again! However, this time it's in the Isuzu FA Trophy Fifth Round.