Doncaster Rovers vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, 2023

Tranmere Rovers travel to Yorshire on Tuesday evening to take on Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Both sides are coming into this contest on the back of disappointing defeats, with Doncaster succumbing to relegation threatened Hartlepool United and Tranmere were infuriatingly beaten by play-off rivals Stockport County.

Doncaster have eyes on promotion straight back to League One after being relegated from the third tier, but their bid hasn't been smooth as they sit 15th, however, just five points outside the play-offs, but more important matters are taking place within the club with plenty of off-field issues taking its toll.

A replica of the 2016/17 season where they were promoted from League Two would be a success for Donny. They have won three of their last five games, losing the other two.

Tranmere's form against the Yorkshire outfit of late has been poor, losing four out of their last five, but Rovers' blushes were spared after the most recent outing was a comprehensive 3-0 win at Prenton Park on Boxing Day.

Team news

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster's team from recent weeks’ defeats is expecting to change, with the addition of three new loan players: James Brown, Ben Wilson and Todd Miller and they can expect to keep their spaces in the squad, and departures of Adam Clayton, Bobby Faulkner, Liam Ravenhill and Max Woltman.

Donny fans can expect changes to the side with a 4-3-3 formation, with the right-back pushing to right-midfield, and vice versa on the left side.

Tranmere Rovers

Micky Mellon stated he's brought him in for “competition” in the centre of the park, although the midfield two of Chris Merrie and Lee O'Connor had their praises sung by Mellon after the draw against Walsall.

"I thought the two midfield players were excellent,” Mellon said after a gritty home draw against Walsall.

New loan signing’s Regan Hendry and Jay Turner-Cooke, arriving from Forest Green Rovers and Newcastle United respectively, are in the pipeline for their Rovers debut.

The only injury concern to date is Joel Mumbongo, who was took off injured towards the end of the first half against Walsall, but he could be back in contention in the squad.

Predicted lineups

Doncaster Rovers

Mitchell; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson; Seaman, Biggins, Close, Maxwell; Molyneux, Miller, Hurst.

Tranmere Rovers

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Turnbull, Davies, Bristow; Morris, Merrie, O'Connor, Hawkes; Hemmings, Saunders.

Key players

Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers)

After his performnaces in the new year, where he's looked a constant threat going forward, Josh Hawkes could prove pivotal down the wing if Tranmere are looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

Against Walsall, shot-stopper Owen Evans denied Hawkes twice previous to a low-drilled free-kick, which fizzed through the wall on route to reaching the net.

Hawkes has netted six times in 26 outings for Rovers and twice in Tranmere's previous four outings - the free-kick against Walsall and a curling shot against Sutton United.

A replica of his ceasless threat down the wing as shown in the last few outings and Doncaster will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

George Miller (Doncaster Rovers)

A typical number nine who throws his body anywhere to win balls to him, a stubborn Tranmere defence will have to be solid in order to thwart Miller.

Despite not scoring since before the World Cup break, recently he has been chipping in turning provider, with vital interventions in recent wins over Rochdale and Carlisle United.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday February, 7.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass on Tranmere Rovers’ iFollow, or listen to the game, paying as little as £1 to listen to tommorow’s game if you can’t make it.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers YouTube channel after the game.