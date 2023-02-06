Sheffield United vs Wrexham: FA Cup Preview, Fourth Round Replay, 2023

Sheffield United host Wrexham in a highly anticipated FA Cup fourth-round replay following an enthralling 3-3 draw last weekend at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons were on course to cause another major shock after Paul Mullin put the non-league outfit ahead with four minutes to play only to see Blades defender John Egan level in the 95th minute.

Sheffield United are on course for promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2020-21 as they are 10 points clear of third place in the Championship.

Wrexham trail Notts County by three points at the top of the National League table, but have two games in hand as they seek a return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

The winner of this match will receive a lucrative home tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Team news

Sheffield United

Tommy Doyle missed the match last Tuesday with a tight calf and the Manchester City loanee's status here is uncertain.

Daniel Jebbison will definitely miss out as the defender serves the second of his three-match ban after being sent off at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham

Newest signing Eoghan O'Connell, who scored the winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Altrincham, is ineligible to play as he signed before the initial tie was played.

Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe suffered injuries in the first match and remain sidelined. James Jones will occupy one of the center-back spots in their absence.

Likely line-ups

Sheffield United: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Ndiaye, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp

Wrexham: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Key players

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

The Senegalese midfielder has been the Blades' most potent weapon in attack with 10 goals and an additional seven assists.

Iliman Ndiaye in action against Wrexham/Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offsides/Offsides via Getty Images

His ability with the ball is evident with his offensive output, but his understanding of how to play without the ball as well as his work rate make the 22-year-old an invaluable member of Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

He's quite simply the best player in the National League and has 27 goals to his name, including what looked to be the goal that looked to have sent the Welsh outfit through last week four minutes from time.

Paul Mullin celebrates after scoring against Sheffield United last week/Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Mullin has been particularly prolific in the FA Cup proper, scoring seven times in the Dragons' four matches including a second-round hat-trick against Farnborough and the winner in round three against Coventry.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The match will be contested at Bramall Lane, home to Sheffield United since 1889.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

ITV4 will televise the match in the UK while ESPN2 has picked up full coverage of the match in the United States.