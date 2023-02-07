Micky Mellon on his sides "poor performance" after defeat at Doncaster

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon gave his post-match thoughts after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers were undone by two strikes on the hour mark as they lose ground on the play-off race yet again, with Doncaster ending their three-game losing run in the process.

Ben Close and Kyle Hurst succumbed Tranmere with sucker punches and Mellon gave his views on the match.



On Tranmere’s poor performance

After recent pandemonium around the club, the last four days have brought Rovers back down to earth after two consecutive defeats leaves Tranmere 15th in League Two. Mellon was quick to criticise his players following a lacklustre display.

“We never got going, we’ve brought a good support over and never represented them well enough.

“The first half was a bit of nothingness for both teams, but we never hit that tempo and done the stuff that makes us look like a good team and in games gone by, we’ve lacked that urgency and quality all over the pitch.

“We gave away two cheap goals which, again, isn’t like us and overall it was a really poor performance.”

Praise for Regan Hendry

New signing Regan Hendry made an impression on his new manager as he proved to be a spark in the Rovers attack.

Jonathan Mitchell, Doncaster’s shot-stopper, had to be on top of his game to thwart several warning shots from Hendry and the Scot looked a constant threat for Tranmere on his full debut.

“Regan did well, he created chances and done what I thought he would do.”

A lack of imagination

Throughout the season, Tranmere have been solid and balls into the box have been threatening, but that was an aspect Rovers lack last night and Mellon described it as a lack of imagination.

“We get it from the full-back areas, we just lacked imagination and quality, again the midfield lacked imagination and the forwards didn’t have that spark we’ve had in recent weeks that allows up to games.

“We were sloppy, we were very lethargic, the game was definitely here for the taking and you could feel it round the place and unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of that.”

Rovers didn’t play up to Doncaster’s negativity

In recent weeks, Doncaster have had plenty of turbulent times off the field, with new ownership a perfect solution for the Yorkshire outfit and this has caused an off-field fallout, and Mellon believed that his side could have played up to that.

“Possibly, but we can’t just use that as a thing to defend that we never got going.

“My responsibility as manager is to see that and I didn’t, I thought we were ready to go, we knew the importance of the games that if we won, it’d close gap’s above us but we didn’t show enough on the night to be able to do that.”

Consistency is key to mount a play-off push

Tranmere have been inconsistent in the league, from going almost two months winless to a five game winning run, this level of inconsistency has certainly hindered a push for promotion.

The Tranmere boss assesses how he can get his players back going again.

“We’ve got to get that consistency, it’s so, so important that we do, it’s my job to get the players playing, get them going and what we didn’t do tonight, we have to do on the weekend and that’s what we need to work on, being a consistent side.”