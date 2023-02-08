"It's getting tiring" says York boss Webb on string of losses

It was the same old story for York City on Tuesday night, as they sank to a fourth consecutive defeat, at home to Solihull Moors in the Vanarama National League.

The Minstermen's form hadn't been great recently, but when their opponents rocked up at the LNER Community Stadium, their form across the last six games was even worse.

However, manager David Webb was still unable to stop the deterioration of a side in freefall, as Mark Beck's 82nd minute header saw City beaten 3-2.

Following the tough conclusion of a match which they took the lead in, the York boss spoke to Jorvik Radio.

"It's getting tiring"

For the first time in a league game under the management of Webb, the Minstermen opened the scoring through Shaqai Forde, and took that lead into the half time break.

City fans were awarded a glimpse of hope for their support with that goal, but the relegation-threatened side failed to hold onto it.

Solihull went ahead through two strikes in as many minutes, before being pegged back later on.

They still managed to take all three points, as Mark Beck headed home against his former club.

Webb said, "I thought in the first half we did ok, we went in (at half time) 1-0 up.

"We felt their defence was a little bit shaky and we thought we could actually come out and get a second goal, and get the momentum."

Looking at the second half display, he added, "It wasn't to be, we conceded three soft goals, and obviously goals change games, and again, I'm disappointed to come off with another defeat.

"It's getting tiring now. We just need to find a way to win the game."

On the fans' backlash

Partly fuelled by Webb's pre-match comments of, "I don't care about fans' opinions, I have got nothing to prove," supporters again began to turn on their gaffer when the second Moors goal went in.

With the atmosphere beginning to get quite hostile once more, it was impossible for the 42-year-old to ignore.

Speaking on the matter, he said: "I get it, they're frustrated, we're frustrated.

"Any football manager is going to be under pressure, and that won't change if you're not winning games.

"You've got to have a very thick skin, but equally I understand their frustration.

"It's on me - if we don't win football games, I have to lead a team, and if we're not winning, then obviously they're going to voice their shouts and I've got no quarrels about it."

Ardley's thoughts

The previous five games that Moors had been involved in had all resulted in an away victory, so that might have been a sign for this win.

Boss Neal Ardley, who took this Solihull side to last year's promotion final, just falling short, spoke to club media, following the positive result: "I thought we played really well for the first 25-30 minutes, thought we'd controlled the game, looked like we could score goals.

Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"The first time they got in our box, they scored, and that seems to be a common thing for us at the moment. We lost our way a little bit for 10 minutes in the first half.

"In the second half, it was more about character. I didn't think we played great, but I thought we showed great character, and we took our chances when they come, and to gain the lead, then lose it, and gain it again was pretty special."