David Webb sacked as York City manager after two months in charge

Following a turbulent two months for York City Football Club, they have announced the sacking of manager David Webb.

That brings an end to Webb's first ever experience in first-team management, one that he will want to wipe from memory very rapidly.

He departs the day after a narrow 3-2 home loss against Solihull Moors, which brought on a barrel of anger and frustration from City fans, which you cannot blame at all.

One step too far

Unpopular chairman Glen Henderson made the equally unpopular decision to part company with much-loved promotion-winning manager John Askey back in mid-November following a poor run of results, six matches without a win.

However, the sacking was very questionable, as Askey has guided the club to a comfortable mid-table position, to the pleasure of most fans.

Webb came in as the replacement at the beginning of December, along with assistant Michael Morton.

The new boss had endured past scouting and player identification roles at multiple high-level clubs such as Tottenham and Bournemouth, but never in management.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 42-year-old missed out on the first two games with illness, while Morton took charge and won them both.

Webb was back and ready to step into the dugout for a Boxing Day clash with strugglers Gateshead, and didn't get off to the greatest of starts, suffering a dismal 3-0 defeat. The reverse fixture saw him pick up a lucky point from a 2-2 draw to begin 2023.

Next up was relegation contenders Maidstone at home, who the Minstermen eased past, all thanks to a historic Shaqai Forde debut hat-trick.

Things were looking extremely positive for the North Yorkshire side at this point, with them also making progress in the Isuzu FA Trophy, edging past Chelmsford City on penalties.

'Were' is the key word here. 10 days later, Oldham, yet another team facing the drop, came as the next opponents. An away trip to Boundary Park didn't really go to plan, as ex-manager Askey watched on from the stands, a 2-0 loss.

Maidenhead at home looked a decent opportunity to return to winning form, but no, they came, played, and travelled back to Berkshire with a first away win since November.

A long road-trip to Southend also ended in despair, as the Minstermen conceded two goals in a game for the third in a row.

That continued to be the running theme really, with the latest 3-2 defeat occurring only last night, at home to out-of-form Solihull Moors.

Where next?

On Wednesday afternoon, the club released a statement, reading, "York City FC can confirm that first-team manager David Webb has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank David for his efforts over the last few months and wish him all the best for the future."

The club also added that it has "commenced its search for a new manager, and we will bring further communication on who will take interim charge in due course."

Rumours floating around the surface on social media suggest Askey may be in contention for a return, as of when the change of ownership takes place.

