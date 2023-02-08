Emmanuel Petit's verdict on Chelsea's transfer business as 'big qualities' must 'step up' to Premier League

Chelsea's January transfer window could best be described as a financial feast. As the Premier League clubs found no problem opening their wallets, collectively spending £815 million, The Blues contributed to 37% of the figure all by themselves.

Eight signings, ending on deadline day with a British record £107 million deal for World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernández, was the kind of business you'd expect from an economic powerhouse struggling with confidence.

Sitting ninth in the Premier League, having won twice in their last 12 matches, the mood at Stamford Bridge has nosedived since Thomas Tuchel made way for Graham Potter.

By evaluating an eventful month at the club he represented 55 times between 2001 and 2004, Emmanuel Petit contended that Chelsea can still earn a Champions League spot by the end of the season.

In an exclusive interview provided by Betway, the retired French midfielder gave his verdict on Chelsea's exorbitant strategy to finish top four, Fernandez's potential to be great, Hakim Ziyech's blow, and Mikhailo Mudryk's close shave with Arsenal.

Hakim Ziyech's PSG move flopping was a waste of time and money

Attention towards Chelsea's January dealings focussed on the arrivals. However, without outgoings, club's room to manoeuvre in the market becomes negligible. Deadwood must be sold to welcome new additions and take the squad into the next era.

Ziyech was one of those in the payroll rumoured to free up the space for offensive incomers in January. The Moroccan winger, who has not had the same impact on his club as for his country, was set to complete a loan transfer to Ligue 1 champions PSG on deadline day, but the transfer collapsed at the final hurdle.

The blame was pinned on Chelsea, and Petit described the collapse as a 'big blow' for Ziyech. Documentation wasn't signed in time, keeping him in London until the summer.

"He wasn't part of Graham Potter’s first XI. He was playing a few minutes, then he was on the bench - sometimes, he wasn't even on the team sheet.

"He doesn't have the confidence to play for Chelsea anymore. When you see all those new players who are coming in, he won't be a part of it. So I think it's a waste of money, a waste of time for him and for the club."

Ziyech was a regular starter in the national setup as Morocco's Atlas Lions made it to a remarkable semi-final stage at the 2022 World Cup. It is for this reason that, through the case study of the 29-year-old's Chelsea journey, question marks over The Blues' ability to get the best out of world-class talent appear again.

Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are all examples of Chelsea's flawed transfer design. Although those have gone on to be successful elsewhere, Ziyech's creativity is still incarcerated in west London, but a chance to move and prove himself is no more than what he deserves.

"Chelsea should have done better," Petit said. "It is ridiculous between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, we had been following that hour after hour, it was contract after contract and at the end it was too late.

"The French commission said they weren't allowing him to play for PSG because it was too late for the documents to pass, so it's ridiculous. How can you stop someone from playing if you don't want them to be part of your future?

"I'm questioning Chelsea's plans with Ziyech. If they don't want him anymore, let him go. Is he happy to play in a Chelsea shirt anymore? I don't think so."

Mudryk 'might not be happy' about joining Chelsea over Arsenal

Whereas Ziyech was disappointed not to leave Chelsea, Petit argued that Mudryk, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk, would have felt a similar disappointment having failed a move to Arsenal, another club the Frenchman served during his career.

"At first, he wanted to go to Arsenal, but ended up at Chelsea, so my question is ‘’Is he happy about that?’’ I'm not sure," Petit said. "But definitely he would add quality to their squad. I hope that he will be successful over at Chelsea."

Despite this, the Frenchman also hailed Mudryk's recent performance against Liverpool. After watching the 0-0 unfold, Petit saw the Ukrainian winger's talent to be a threat, with his pace and agility being just two facets in his locker.

"I liked the way Mudryk played against Liverpool on his debut. I think he put something different into the Chelsea game when he came up against them. He showed that he was very quick on the ball. He showed that he wasn’t scared, he took responsibility straight away.

"He wanted to put pressure on the defenders, but is still a big gamble for the future."

‘Leader’ Enzo Fernandez has the qualities to lead Chelsea to success

When assessing Chelsea's acquisitions, Petit insisted that they, "have big qualities but they're still young. Most of them still have to improve and reach the next step." But when asked about who he was most excited about, Fernandez was first on the list.

At just 22 years old, he is already regarded as one of the best midfielders of his era, most recently playing a blinding 120 minutes against France to win the World Cup.

Following a successful start to life in Portugal, playing for Benfica, Fernandez became the British transfer fee record upon his switch to West London, and for good reason.

"I have been watching Enzo Fernandez for a few months since he joined Benfica and he is a very talented player. I was very impressed with him in the midfield. He showed character and personality and he's very good with the ball.

"He is also very aggressive and always puts pressure on the opponent. He can play in different positions but his best position will be a defensive midfielder in front of defence, just like the way he played for Argentina during the World Cup."

Petit also pointed towards the Argentinian's leadership traits as a reason to be excited for those who support the blue of London. It was a skillset he has exhibited since the age of 15, when he wrote a message to Lionel Messi on Facebook, encouraging him to rethink his international retirement.

"He can also be a leader on the pitch. Since he started football as a young player, he was always a leader within this team. He showed that at Benfica.

"I remember what he said about Messi when he wanted to retire from international football. So many Argentine players made phone calls and wrote a letter asking him to stay and we all saw what happened during the World Cup. This shows that Fernandez has the qualities to set the team up for success."

Life in football, especially for Fernandez, has been straightforward so far, without any complications. So while praise was heaped on the superstar, it didn't come without warning.

A high price tag carries high expectations and huge responsibilities. In the past, wonderkids haven't always turned out the way everyone had hoped. The question on Petit's mind is: "What happens when things take a turn for the worst?

"The pressure will be high on all the players at that point. We also have to ask Graham Potter how he is going to manage all these players. I speak from the perspective of the senior players at Chelsea. In the past couple of weeks, they would have just seen their club spend all that money.

"I can see there could be tensions in terms of ego. I have experienced seeing new players and feeling that the competition is higher, and all of a sudden you have the feeling that those players will need to show their quality to earn their place.

"When ego is involved, things can turn around very badly. Graham Potter will have a big responsibility to manage such a large dressing room and build the perfect team on the pitch.

"Enzo Fernandez has got the quality on the pitch, he can be a leader. He has shown the maturity to be a leader for ages with Benfica as well as River Plate."

Chelsea can still make top four

The volume of high-profile arrivals to the club leaves fans wondering about the future of Chelsea. For the most part, the consensus is encouraging. But as The Blues tread 10 points away from fourth-placed Newcastle United, the first assignment for the refreshed squad is to prune that deficit.

If anyone knows how to overturn a gap, it's Petit. In 1998, whilst playing for Arsenal, he was part of a squad that pipped Man Utd to the Premier League despite being 14 points behind.

"Chelsea have a chance to make the top four," he said. "Things can turn around very easily in the Premier League.

"Chelsea have been out of the two cups, they only have to play the Champions League and with all those players there will be rotation, but not that often. For me, they still have a chance, they still have a window to do that.

"If they can manage for the next couple of games, to have good resilience, that will bring confidence and that will be something different for Chelsea.

"The energy and the mood in the dressing room can turn around very easily. So yes, they have a chance, I know it's a huge gap, most people will say that it's over. But for Chelsea, I don't think so. They have a chance as well to win the Champions League again.

"With all those players, things can turn around very easily in a good or bad way so I think it's too early to say that. But if I'm a player right now at Chelsea, I'd be saying "Okay, we still have a chance guys so come on it's not over until it's over and we have to fight for it.’’"

This interview is brought to you by Betway. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support.