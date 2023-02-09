Tranmere vs Salford: League Two Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Tranmere Rovers' hopes of return to winning ways begins on Saturday, when Neil Wood’s Salford City travel to Prenton Park.

A sense of optimism occurred around Rovers after a positive end to the transfer window and a win over league leaders Leyton Orient, but in recent weeks, after slipping to two consecutive defeats to Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers, the optimism has dwindled away as old habits creep back up on them, although they are just handful of points off the play-offs.

Micky Mellon spoke of the importance of finding a consistent run of form after his sides defeat in Yorkshire on Tuesday evening and this can all begin with three points on Saturday.

The visitors to Birkenhead are Salford City, who sit comfortably in the play-offs in fifth spot and are just three points off Carlisle United in the automatic promotion places.

Neil Wood was brought in at the end of last season and they have posed their biggest promotion challenge since their maiden season in League Two under the guidance of the former Manchester United U23’s boss.

In what is expected to be a game full of needle between two rivals as part of the North West divide, Salford will be hoping to close the gap on the automatic promotion places with victory on Saturday.

Team news

Tranmere Rovers

Jay Turner-Cooke, arriving from Newcastle United, is in the pipeline for his Rovers debut after a suspected injury kept him out of the last two games.

Brad Walker hobbled off on Tuesday night against Doncaster, so this might keep the new midfielder out of contention on Saturday, but he may have been replaced by Paul Lewis as a precaution.

Salford City

Luke Bolton, after making his 50th appearance for the Ammies, could be back in contention to start after a recent spell coming off the bench.

Ash Eastham, Stevie Mallan, Jack Jenkins, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard remain unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Tranmere Rovers

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; O’Connor, Hendry, Morris; Chalmers, Saunders, Hawkes.

Salford City

Cairns; McLoughlin, Vassell, Leak, Touray; Galbraith, Watt, Watson; Barry, Smith, McAleny.

Key players

Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers)

After making a stark impression on his new fans and manager, Hendry will be one to watch for Rovers on Saturday.

A stalwart in Forest Green Rovers’ title winning campaign in League Two, he is rich in fourth tier experience and is known for helping squads in being promoted, like he did last season, he will hope to ignite Tranmere’s serge towards League One.

In his opening two displays - a cameo appearance off the bench against Stockport and his first start against Doncaster - he has made fans wax lyrical about their new Scot, bringing a new breath of life in the engine tank and more of the same will be beneficial for Tranmere towards the tail end of the campaign.

Conor McAleny (Salford City)

Salford’s danger comes from the right wing, as McAleny, on fine form, could be key in their attack, linking up with Matt Smith and Louie Barry, the former Aston Villa and Barcelona youth player.

McAleny had a tough start to life in Manchester, but has proved to be the Ammies top scorer from the wing, netting eight times. His form since the turn of the year has been electrifying, notching up strikes against Northampton Town, Colchester United, Rochdale and doubles against Bradford City and Sutton United after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He could prove to be Salford’s biggest threat and the shaky Rovers back-line of late will have to be on top form to stop the tricky winger.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday February, 11.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass on Tranmere Rovers’ iFollow, or listen to the game, paying as little as £1.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Salford City YouTube channels after the game.