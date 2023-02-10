"Neto will be our new club captain" - Gary O'Neil previews Newcastle match

Bournemouth takes on Newcastle as they look to end their dismal run of form. Since returning from the World Cup, Gary O'Neil's side has lost seven out of their eight games in all competitions.

Including a 1-0 defeat to their opponents in the League Cup. This has resulted in fans questioning the decision to hire O'Neil as manager during the break.

The captaincy

To many supporters' surprise, Neto sported the captain's armband in last week's 1-0 loss to Brighton with many expecting vice-captain Adam Smith to lead the side out in captain Lloyd Kelly's absence.

However, O'Neil confirmed that there had been a change in the hierarchy.

"Neto will be our new club captain, Adam Smith will remain as vice-captain in his role he's already had. "I just feel Neto is an impressive person on and off the pitch, he's got some real leadership qualities and since he's come I've been really impressed with how he is in and around the group. "I feel Neto has some real good qualities that we'd be silly not to tap into. Especially with the transfer window and the players we've recruited. I think it will benefit us."

The 39-year-old also had some positive words for the man who has been replaced as Bournemouth's captain.

"It's Important to talk about Lloyd and how well he did in the role for a young lad, a young centre-back who played a huge part in the success of the football club last season. "This season has obviously been a little bit tricky injury-wise and I think it is important for Lloyd that we get him back to where he was."

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Neto of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on February 10, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Saturday's opponents

​​​​​​​Saturday marks the return of former Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe. It will be a special occasion for both parties as they will be able to celebrate the success they were able to achieve together.

Howe continues to show his exceptional qualities as a manager with his exploits at Newcastle so far. O'Neil shined a light on this :

"Very good side. Don't concede too many goals, don't concede too many chances. Eddie's obviously done a great job up there. "It's one I think we can go into and try and win."

Bournemouth's poor form

As mentioned above, the Cherries have been on an appalling run of form leading to them falling into the relegation zone. O'Neil addressed the current situation.

"My aim and target is to keep AFCB in the PL. "I understand there can be tough spells as a newly-promoted side. There are reasons. "Injuries to key players have been a real tough one for us. "11 defeats in 14 is not where we want it to be."

