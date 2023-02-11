"We are not the hierarchy of the Premier League" - Pep Guardiola talks of difficulties in 'beating the establishment' at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola spoke of the importance of Manchester City's fans and the difficulties in 'beating the establishment as he spoke to the press ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spaniard went on to heap praise on Premier League rivals Liverpool for their role in helping the club to set new standards in the English top flight.

On Manchester City's fans

Speaking in the embargoed section of the Spaniard's hard-hitting pre-Aston Villa press conference, the Manchester City manager declared that his fans have to be "closer and more together than ever" after the Premier League charged the club with over 100 breaches of financial misconduct:

"[We have to be] closer and more together than ever. We are together in the toughest moments that will come. We have to be alert."

On 'beating the establishment'

Guardiola went on to state how difficult it is for a club like Manchester City to win the Premier League, talking of the difficulties of beating "the establishment."

"I had a feeling when we arrived here that playing good is not enough to win. Playing better is not enough to win. We have to play much, much better. To beat the establishment you have to do it perfectly.

"We don't have history. We are not the hierarchy of the Premier League.

Pep stated that he had suffered similar difficulties when he arrived in Barcelona, talking of how you had to do "much, much better" in order to beat Los Blancos.

"I said the same words when it happened in Barcelona. When I arrived as manager they said to beat [Real Madrid] you have to do much, much better. Otherwise, you don't beat Madrid. It is the same right here."

On setting new standards

The passionate City boss heaped praise on Premier League rivals Liverpool, who he stated "raised the bar" alongside the Citizens.

"You have to make 100 points, 99 points, 97 points to win the Premier League. With 80 points, you don't win it.

"These are standards that we, sorry, Liverpool and ourselves, we did it. We will raise the bar."

"That's why we won because it was almost perfect. Winning 14 or 15 against one of the most fascinating and amazing teams, I said it many times, like Liverpool. That is the feeling, now you have to try and work to do it better and better and better otherwise there is no chance.

"It happened it the past and it happens right now."