The Race For Europe

This season has been starkly different from previous years: Arsenal have resurrected the energy that saw their dominance in the early 2000s; Manchester City are showing the slightest signs of weakness for the first time in years, and Liverpool and Chelsea - European champions in 2 out of the last 4 years - are sitting in 9th and 10th respectively. At the expense of these footballing giants, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham all find themselves higher in the league; an incredible achievement, for the latter three, who are significantly less powerful financially.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United all looked nailed on for Champions League football next year, with the three fighting it out for the title. Outside of a catastrophic turn of form, it is highly likely they will take the top 3 places: in which order is difficult to determine, but Arsenal look in good shape to wheel away with their first title in 21 years. Apart from these sides, the race for the final 4 spots is wide open, with Newcastle, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, Chelsea, and Liverpool competing against each other. Here's a little exploration into each side's chances, and the impacts that it will have on a broader scale.

Exploring Each Team

Newcastle - Currently 4th:

Newcastle have been a revelation this season, rewarded with a Carabao cup final at Wembley in two weeks' time. A mixture of Saudi-backed investment and smart management has driven the Toon into the top four; something that many of their fans would have laughed at if you told them at this point last season. Can they sustain their form and finish in the top 4? It is unlikely due to a few factors: Newcastle are heavily reliant on the strength of their defense, having conceded the least goals per game in the division (o.6) however, have recently struggled in front of goal with the 9th most goals per game (1.6). Despite the surplus in "goals for", they are also an anomaly in the top four with their relatively low possession and passes per match in comparison to other sides - ranking in the bottom half in both of these. This elicits questions about whether the defense can pull them through the rest of the season. The Champions League is a possibility however they will need to improve on recent performances with 3 draws in the last 5. Their incredible unbeaten run stands them in good stead and I feel they will just about clinch 4th place. Predicted Finish: 4th

Tottenham Hotspur - Currently 5th:

Spurs have the benefit of an experienced squad and manager in their attempts to seize a European spot. However, their play recently has been poor and injuries in midfield will likely be to their detriment in the second half of the season. This, accompanied by the European load that they will have, could cause further damage to any chances of challenging for 4th. Losing probably their most impactful midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, for the rest of the season is a massive blow, and the lack of squad depth will prove an issue as the fixture schedule ramps up. Predicted finish: 7th

Brighton - Currently 6th:

Unlike Spurs, Brighton are in new territory having never played in Europe in the entire history of the club. Their rise into the top six is nothing short of remarkable and highlights the incredible operation that Tony Bloom has led off the field to allow a flourishing squad to reach new heights on it. They look in good shape, with an exciting group of players and an incredible head coach to finish the season in the top 7. With quite a thin squad and a lack of experience at the level they are currently playing at, they may struggle as the season closes however, fewer sides are scoring as many, having as high amounts of possession, and dominating as many games as Brighton are at the moment. Predicted finish: 6th

Fulham - Currently 7th:

Marco Silva is doing an incredible job at Fulham and has revitalised the traditional 442, to provide the formational framework for success. They defended in numbers and show quality in attack which is powering them up the league table. However, like Newcastle, they show some statistical anomalies for a side flying so high. Fulham conceded the most expected goals in the entire division (39 xGA), and also rely on their keeper the second most in the division. The expected points table has them as the team overperforming the most; this draws out questions about whether they can sustain their run of positive results. Either way, their first season back in the Premier League has been refreshing and impressive and wherever they finish, they will almost certainly overachieve in comparison to where many thought they would. Predicted finish: 10th

Brentford - Currently 8th:

The final side in the trio of clubs that are excelling and banging on the ceiling of the top six is Brentford. Like Fulham and Brighton, they have recruited smartly and have a brilliant coach, Thomas Frank. They play with fight and desire, and despite not dominating games with possession and constant pressure, they unpick opponents through structure, organisation, and a brilliant striker and goalkeeper. They fear no one, and can beat anyone on their day but have similar issues to Fulham in the case that they're currently riding on a wave that could collapse at any moment. They have conceded the 6th most expected goals and their goalkeeper David Raya has made 97 saves, the most in the division by a considerable margin. His exploits in the Brentford goal have seen him receive plaudits and he will likely move on in the summer, but whilst he plays for the Bees, they have a great chance at continuing their fine form but the sustainability of this reliance could also be their downfall. Predicted finish: 9th

Liverpool - Currently 9th:

Jurgen Klopp's side have been faltering of late, having seemingly lost the identity that brought about their success in previous years. Heavy defeats away at Wolves and Brighton and failure in both cup competitions highlight the collapse in standards - fueled by injuries and fatigue alongside a stagnant squad with a lack of midfield depth. Their performance at Anfield against Everton showed positive signs, with key attacking assets returning to the squad and their play more reminiscent of performances in previous years. The champions league is a long way away and would require an extended run of fine form, however a late dash for Europe, stereotypical of a Klopp side is far from improbable. Predicted finish: 5th

Chelsea - Currently 10th:

Graham Potter's side have spent close to half a billion pounds on additions to their "super team" however, from recent performances, you'd be unsure as to where all that money went. They look like a side that has been chucked together with little thought and planning, the short-term consequences are poor performance levels and a lack of cohesion. Whether they can turn this around and create a successful side, only time will tell. There is no doubt that the side has huge potential, but with the monumental levels of spending that would be expected. Rapid improvements and a good run of form are necessary if they are to even be in contention for Europe, however just a handful of positive results and there's no doubt that they will be a threat once again. Not getting into Europe would be detrimental to their financial investments and also to their "pull" for signings in the summer. Either way, the future of Chelsea Football Club is looking brighter than ever, the consequence of this: huge inflation of player prices, dictatorial control of the transfer market, and hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment. Predicted finish: 8th

The race for Europe is on and there is no doubt it will go right to the wire. A few sides are going to be left behind and the likelihood is that one of these will be a traditional "big 6" club. The new boys on the block are attracting rightful plaudits, but whether this can be sustained is a different matter. Whilst they continue to succeed, there is a refreshing sense of competition and justice against those who spend in such huge amounts and it's something that is incredibly healthy for the Premier League.