Isuzu FA Trophy Quarter-Final draw details: Ball numbers, when does the draw take place?

Another weekend of Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase action has passed by, as the final eight of each competition have now been confirmed.

All but one of the remaining FA Trophy sides ply their trade in the Vanarama National League, the highest level of non-league football, while every team left in the FA Vase comes from Step 5.

Isuzu FA Trophy

In a back and forth clash between Hungerford and Farsley Celtic, it was the latter who managed to get a 3-2 win over the line and seal their spot in the quarter-final, to be the last remaining side in their division.

For the second round running, Halifax Town went the distance, and came out on top in penalties, just edging Maidenhead, while there was another away win down at Southend, as York City picked up an impressive 2-0 victory.

Despite sitting rock bottom of the National League, plus having not won a league game in 10, Maidstone still managed to put four past Eastleigh to progress.

Wins on the road kept on coming, with Barnet requiring a Harry Smith double to beat Torquay, and a sole goal taking Gateshead into the final eight, seeing off Banbury.

Altrincham eased past lower-league Bracknell on foreign turf while Aldershot's narrow victory over Dorking became the only home win of the round.

Isuzu FA Vase

Reigning champions Newport Pagnell Town needed just a first-half goal to allow them advance further past Jersey Bulls.

In fact, it was a pretty low scoring round overall, with no team netting more than twice - Congleton and Ascot both mustered 1-0 away victories at Wulfrunians and Bridgwater, respectively.

Atherstone saw off Eccleshill, thanks to a Tom Smith brace, and Bury AFC narrowly beat Tring Athletic away.

Three penalty shootouts occurred in the Fifth Round of the Vase, with Corsham sending Brixham, the lowest ranked team, out of the competition, as with Harefield, who were knocked out by Peacehaven & Telscombe.

A final side to be eliminated on spot-kicks was Coventry Sphinx, who were beaten 3-1 by West Didsbury & Chorlton.

When is the draw?

The quarter-final draw for the Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase is scheduled to take place live on talkSPORT2 from 3pm GMT on Monday 13th February.

Only one of last season's finalists remain, with that being Vase winners Newport Pagnell, so both competitions are really wide open this time.

Quarter-final ties are set to be played on Saturday 11th March.

FA Trophy ball numbers

For the upcoming round, winners receive £7,500, while the losing teams gain £2,000.

Here are all the ball numbers:

1 Farsley Celtic

2 Halifax Town

3 York City

4 Maidstone United

5 Barnet

6 Aldershot Town

7 Gateshead

8 Altrincham

The draw is NOT regionalized at this stage.

FA Vase ball numbers

For the upcoming round, winners receive £4,125, while the losing teams gain £1,350.

Here are the ball numbers:

1 Atherstone Town

2 Congleton Town

3 Bury AFC

4 West Didsbury & Chorlton

5 Newport Pagnell Town

6 Peacehaven & Telscombe

7 Corsham Town

8 Ascot United

The draw is also NOT regionalized at this stage.