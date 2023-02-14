Four things we learnt from Bradford’s win over Tranmere

Bradford City backed up their impressive victory over promotion-bound Stevenage by earning another satisfactory win over a play-off rival in Tranmere Rovers, succumbing Rovers 2-0 at Valley Parade.

Jamie Walker netted the first of the night, placing past Mateus Hewelt splendidly to hand the Bantams the lead going into the break.

The second was secured and the game sealed by former Rovers man Andy Cook, who broke his former counterparts’ hearts as he headed home.

The three points were secured and Bradford moved in to touching distance of the League Two play-offs, while Tranmere’s promotion hopes continue to dwindle.

Here are four things we learnt from Valley Parade in a night where Tranmere will rue their missed opportunities.

Lack of defensive awareness hinders Tranmere

Jordan Turnbull has proved to be a valuable asset in the Tranmere back-line, so an uphill battle was to commence when without him, the vastly inexperienced Kyle Jameson, who hasn’t featured since Rovers’ 2-1 defeat to Carlisle United in November, began the game.

Despite the ball rarely reaching the Bradford final third, defensive vulnerabilities showed as Tranmere succumbed to pressure and shot themselves in the foot with some un-forced errors.

For the first goal, a static Rovers defence stood off Walker as he raced through the heart of their back-line before he netted their first.

Tranmere made to rue missed opportunities

Another thing Tranmere were made to kick themselves over is the amount of chances they squandered throughout the game.

From the sixth minute when Josh Hawkes blazed over the bar, Tranmere had 11 strikes on goal but none landed on target.

A prime example of why a Rovers fan would be frustrated is when Ethan Bristow whipped a teasing ball across the face of goal which required a touch, but no one was gutsy enough to meet the cross.

It’s not been a theme of just the Bradford clash, but has also been highlighted on multiple occasions, which is costing Tranmere a spot in the promotion places, and something they need to address.

A slide down the table is looking a possibility and the downfall is not scoring enough despite creating dozens of chances - something they need to work on.

Cook haunts former side

Tranmere’s misery was compiled mid-way through the second half when their former goal-scorer and promotion winner, Andy Cook, succumbed the visitors with a second. The Bantams top scorer looped a header over Mateus Hewelt to round off the scoring.

A promotion winning poacher in front of goal for Tranmere, he joined the Super White Army while they were in the National League and he hit it up, ripping apart the division and earning an illustrious promotion.

Four seasons on from his final Rovers appearance, Cook is still continuing to pounce on his former club, and his goal proved to be the game settler in the 73rd minute.

Bradford take their chances

Where Tranmere wasted chances in abundance, Bradford were able to dispatch theirs, proving that they were deserved winners for taking opportunities that came their way.

Whereas Tranmere failed to register a single shot on target, Bradford were able to draw Hewelt into action as they notched up four shots on target - two of which were goals.

The difference in winning games is taking chances when needed, and that’s what Bradford did.