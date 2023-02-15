Micky Mellon criticises Tranmere for "wasting chances"

Tranmere Rovers were beaten 2-0 by Bradford City on Tuesday evening, with missed chances throughout the contest proving dividends as it’s back to the drawing board for Micky Mellon.

Avoidable goals proved costly for Mellon’s men as Bradford moved closer to the Top seven, whereas Tranmere slipped down the table.

Tranmere couldn’t take their chances

It was another example of Tranmere being unable to take their opportunities once it fell to them, something which has cost Rovers in recent weeks.

Despite 11 shots on goal, none were able to find the target but some gaping opportunities were calved out.

Mellon describes the disappointing night and why it went wrong for his side.

“If you’re going to play in games like this, with great importance, teams that play against you are successful because they take their chances,” Mellon said.

”That’s the brutal honesty, they don’t give the goals away that we do.

”If your asking me because I’ve been here many, many times, you can’t give goals away like that, you can’t get the details wrong like that in a game like this, you just can’t get anything wrong and tonight, we did.”

Lack of awareness from crosses

The full-back duo of Josh Dacres-Cogley and Ethan Bristow were bound to be left infuriated by the amount of crosses hauled into the area with nobody being able to get the clinical touch on them.

This was a let-down for Micky Mellon, who believes the two did well, but was incensed by the end product from the crosses.

“They can do no more,” exclaimed Mellon.

“They can organise the team together to win them balls that have been put in but at the end of the day, when you come to places like Bradford, they are the chances you’ve got to take, and we didn’t do that tonight.

“In general, to be pushing up the right end of the table, coming here and getting the points and taking our chances are needed, and that is what we didn’t do tonight.”

Fury of “catastrophic” second goal

All eyes were on Mateus Hewelt after conceding one of the most bizarre goals which extended Bradford’s lead.

Andy Cook’s looping header was criminally misjudged by all, but Hewelt was slow to react, which ultimately cost them dearly, something which Mellon was enraged with.

“The second goal is just catastrophic, I think Mateus (Hewelt) believes it’s going over the bar and he just leaves it and let’s it goes in.”

”It’s a painful one from our perspective because we were on the front foot, we were in the ascendancy and had them balls into the box and couldn’t take them, then that second goal was just painful and took it out of us.”

Mellon was quick to defend his young keeper.

“He’s only a young keeper in terms of experience so he’s here and on this learning curve with us so he’ll learn from it, for sure.”

Bradford’s second goal killed all momentum

Tranmere had started to get on the front foot before the sealer was netted, with substitutions looking lively when introduced to the fray but when Andy Cook notched up the second, that killed all impetus and momentum that Rovers had.

“I’d seen it opening up,” Mellon stated.

”When Lee (O’Connor) played in Joel (Mumbongo) and he was unlucky with his first touch and then the second happens, but you couldn’t fault the effort despite us wasting so many opportunities, you couldn’t fault them for effort.”