Graham Potter 'pleased' with performance despite 1-0 defeat in Dortmund

Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes his team are heading in the right direction despite their 1-0 Champions League Round of 16 first-leg defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Although they looked the most likely to take the lead, they were caught off guard when Dortmund broke with pace to stun the travelling supporters.

A second-half solo goal from Karim Adeyemi was the difference as The Blues failed to translate their chances into goals. Joao Felix should have scored on more than one occasion, but Chelsea's void of chance conversion made another haunting appearance in midweek.

The criticism surrounding Potter this week naturally fell on his emotions, with the anger he showed in the buildup generating a hostile atmosphere during his pre-match press conference.

Rather than embracing the militancy of that briefing, though, the 47-year-old was more relaxed and explained that the conditions for a victory were complicated as they played in a hostile environment against a team that has now won seven consecutive games.

He said: “Overall, we were pleased with the performance for big parts of the game."

“It is complicated away from home in the Champions League, in a hostile environment against a team that is in a good moment. It was an even first half, we managed the game quite well with good opportunities to counter-attack and we hit the bar.

“Then in the second half, apart from the one decisive action where we did not do well enough, we were the dominant, the better team and created some good chances. We needed a little bit of luck, maybe and a little bit of final execution."

Looking ahead to the return fixture

Chelsea will have a chance to redeem themselves in the second-leg, played on March 7th at Stamford Bridge. Between now and the return fixture, fitness updates are expected to improve for Potter, who has had to handle an influx of new arrivals alongside those returning from injury.

“The performance was another step forward for us and before the game, you’re looking at Reece [James], Ben [Chilwell], Ruben [Lofut-Cheek] and Kalidou [Koulibaly], that was either their first or second game for quite some time," he added.

"It isn’t easy to pick up the speed of the Champions League but I thought they did it well. We had three new players coming in and playing against a team in a good moment. We will improve and in three weeks’ time we can take the game at Stamford Bridge.”