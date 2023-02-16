York City interim manager Michael Morton prepares for "difficult challenge" at Wealdstone

For the first time ever, Wealdstone will welcome York City to Grosvenor Vale, in the Vanarama National League.

The hosts come off the back of a 3-1 defeat at title hopefuls Wrexham, and have been pretty inconsistent with their form recently, albeit, they sit three points away from a playoff position.

Looking at the Minstermen, they aren't quite hitting the same heights, looming three points above the relegation zone.

The sacking of manager David Webb seemed to lift spirits in some way, as interim boss Michael Morton led the team to their first win in five, away at Southend in the FA Trophy.

City now look to carry the momentum over to the league, where they could earn three points for just the second time in 2023.

Wealdstone pose "a difficult challenge"

Previously this season, Wealdstone have stolen points off the likes of Oldham, Scunthorpe, Wrexham, and even York, inflicting a 2-1 defeat on them back in November.

They have shocked everyone in challenging for the playoffs, and Morton is very aware of the threat they present: "I think they'll play with the same style.

"They play some really good football and play through their thirds well. I think they are just a little naive sometimes in terms of defending, but that's like most teams in this league when they open up and try attack - you are going to leave yourself vulnerable.

"It's going to be a difficult challenge," added the acting York boss.

"The way they play, it will be difficult to tie them down, but hopefully, if we go in with confidence and we are organized, we'll pose our game on them, and also look to try and get a clean sheet."

Team news

The injuries have been piling up for City over the last couple of weeks, and it seems that as soon as things begin to ease, more problems start to occur.

Morton summed up the issues within the squad, firstly noting that goalkeeper, "Ethan Ross has not trained yet.

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross will miss the Wealdstone game through illness (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately he went into hospital on the Sunday after starting to feel quite unwell. He's now on the mend, but obviously, he's not trained so Ryan (Whitley) will keep his place.

"Luke James has unfortunately come down ill as well, so he won't be involved with the squad.

"Maz (Kouhyar) and Gus (Mafuta) are coming back in.

"They are going to travel with the squad at the weekend, I'm not too sure they are quite ready to be involved fully, but depending on how training goes, they might be on the bench. If not, then Tuesday or next Saturday."

The twelfth man

Despite spending their last five years down in National League North, York fans have always supported their side in excellent numbers, and the 95% increase in attendances since 2018/19 just goes to show that.

Temporary manager Mikey Morton is in fact, a Minsterman himself, having been brought up in the city and lived there for the best part of his life.

That makes this a dream job for him, and his praise for the supporters cannot be overlooked: "The fans were top drawer down at Southend, they've travelled down there twice in a week.

"I think they were brilliant, right from the start when we were warming up, they got behind the team.

"I know there's a lot of things going on, a lot of things that need to be sorted. The fans have just got to keep sticking behind us, and just give us absolutely everything."