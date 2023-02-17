Solihull Moors Vs Chesterfield: National League Match Preview

Solihull Moors will host Chesterfield tomorrow afternoon in the National League with both sides keen to secure the three points on offer for either side.

The Moors are keen to build on the mid-week draw against a strong Boreham Wood side, with manager Neal Ardley remaining confident that his team can get their season firmly back on track after a frustrating few months.

Meanwhile, the Spireites are winless in their last five matches, but ended a run of two straight defeats in mid-week when they picked up a point against Aldershot Town, courtesy of a second-half equaliser from debutant Paul McCallum.

With Solihull Moors sat 12th in the table and Chesterfield in 4th, both sides could really do with the victory to get their promotion campaigns back on track.

Team News

Solihull Moors

For the home side, midfielder David Davis has sat out of the last couple of matches and a time-scale on his return remains to be seen, so for now he is touch and go. Jamey Osborne will be pushing to start on Saturday after scoring a stunning goal to rescue a point for the Moors last-time out.

New signing Jevon Mills is expected to start for the third straight league game, after signing on loan from Hull City. Defender Mitchell Roberts has a knock and again remains touch-and-go to feature this weekend.

Chesterfield FC

Forward Akwasi Asante has picked up a groin injury and despite it not being as serious as first feared, he won’t be in action this weekend. Fellow striker Danny Rowe is also expected to sit-out with the player working on recapturing his fitness after returning from his loan spell with AFC Fylde.

Elsewhere, Bailey Clements has returned from a minor injury set-back and will be in the squad to face the Moors on Saturday. However, Manny Oyeleke will also be out injured and isn’t expected back anytime in the near future.

Expected Line-Ups

Solihull Moors: Ryan Boot (GK); James Clarke, Jevon Mills, Callum Howe, Ben Coker; Jamey Osborne, Tom Whelan; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Andrew Dallas; Mark Beck (4-2-3-1)

Chesterfield FC: Ross Fitzsimons (GK); Ryheem Scheckleford, Jamie Grimes, Ashley Palmer, Branden Horton; Ollie Banks, Tim Akinola; Liam Mandeville, Mike Jones, Armando Dobra; Paul McCallum (4-2-3-1)

Players To Watch

Andrew Dallas - Solihull Moors

The danger man for the home side has to be Andrew Dallas. The Scottish forward has been a target for EFL sides in January but turned down moves elsewhere in order to continue his spell in the Midlands.

Dallas is the club's top goal-scorer this season and if he gets chances in front of goal, he will certainly be taking them. It’s more likely that the player will feature on the wing, but don’t rule out a tactical change if the game isn’t going Solihull’s way.

Paul McCallum - Chesterfield FC

The ex player curse could very much be a thing to keep an eye on during Saturday’s match, with striker Paul McCallum returning to his former side Solihull Moors.

The forward scored on his debut for Chesterfield last time out, after joining on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this week and is an experienced striker at this level. He knows how to beat defenders and his match-up against the experienced Callum Howe could definitely be a battle to keep an eye on.

Match Details

W​​​​​​here will the game be played?

Saturday’s match between Solihull Moors and Chesterfield will be played at the Armco Arena in Solihull.

What time is kick-off?

In line with the rest of Saturday’s National League action, the match this weekend will be a standard 3pm kick-off.

How can we watch the game?

Tickets for either side are still available for purchase and will continue to be so on the day of the game. International viewers can also purchase a National League TV pass for £9.99 via the league's official streaming website. Radio and social media coverage from both sides will also be available.