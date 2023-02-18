Fulham strike late to steal all three points

Both sides came into the game in positive form, Brighton not having lost a game all year, and Fulham having just lost twice in the same period. Sitting handsomely in the European spots, the game offered two sides that were looking to take advantage of a "six-pointer" and make up ground on those above them and create a buffer to those below.

Based on form and positions in the table, the game looked certain to be a tight and very even affair. In fact, it was far from that, with Brighton dominant throughout all aspects of play, apart from the one that mattered most: quality in front of goal.

Fulham were dogged and resilient and held off wave, after wave of Brighton pressure from all angles. Roberto De Zerbi's side threw everything at trying to find a late winner, but a miscommunication in the midfield was pounced upon and Fulham quickly turned defense into attack when Manor Solomon's brilliant finish, to the elation of the Fulham faithful, turned an unlikely point into all three and took Fulham above their opponents, into 6th.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The First Period

Brighton started the game lively: Evan Ferguson, starting again after injury, blazed a half chance over the bar, before Solly March cut inside and curled an effort just past the post. Ferguson broke through the line once again a few minutes later however, Bernd Leno was quickly off his line to thwart the Irishman.

Fulham went in at the interval without a single shot or touch in the Brighton box. Silva's side sat behind the ball and looked to use the width offered by their fullbacks to try and muster up a chance but there was nothing direct or threatening at Robert Sanchez's goal. Without the dominating presence of Aleksandr Mitrovic in the attack, there was very little impetus going forward and whilst Bobby Decordova Reid was busy, there was a hole left in the box which the Serbian would normally find himself in.

Brighton controlled possession and worked the ball well, but the chances they created weren't clear cut and it was relatively comfortable for the whites to absorb the pressure. Tim Ream defended with experience and calmness, and Kenny Tete was very effective at dealing with the pace and skill of Kaoru Mitoma on Brighton's left-hand side.

(Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

After the Break

Brighton came out of the blocks with the same composure and dominance that controlled the first half. Half chances were coming quickly and whilst the final finish was lacking, it felt inevitable that they would surely poach one before the end of the game.

Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte both had goals chalked off due to offsides, March's more obvious than the Argentines. The game began to spark up a bit and the tempo of play improved.

The change in momentum came on the hour mark when a dubious stoppage in play from referee Darren England saw a promising Brighton attack cut short. The crowd began to pick up and roar the home side on, fueled by their anger towards the officials. Two penalty shouts and constant gamesmanship from Fulham catalysed the reaction and pressure was firmly put on the man in charge of controlling the game.

Brighton pushed on with the time to get a winner quickly ticking away and frustration began to grow over their inability to find the killer goal that would surely win them the game. In the 88th minute, Buonanotte and Undav found themselves in each other's way and lost the ball in the top third of the pitch, a sharp pass into Vinicius' feet saw Fulham breakthrough 2 on 3. A smart swivel and pass from the Brazilian released Solomon through 1 on 1 with Robert Sanchez and he finished expertly into the far right corner, past the despairing dive of Lewis Dunk and the goalkeeper.

The Israeli midfielder, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes, showed composure and precision to tuck away a difficult chance - just Fulham's second attempt in the game. The wide man, who played under Roberto De Zerbi during his stint in Ukraine and became close with the Italian, stung the AMEX in the dying moments; Brighton's performance which was worthy of at least a point, had been rendered worthless.

Whether you consider Fulham's approach an expert away performance or a hugely lucky result, Marco Silva won't mind whatsoever. Three points are like gold dust and, whilst Brighton will be ruing another missed opportunity at taking three points in back-to-back weeks, Fulham have a brilliant base in which to progress this season and continue pushing and pressuring those established European contenders.

(Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Post Match

De Zerbi was far from impressed with the referee's performance and was sent off after an altercation in the tunnel after the game. Having spent time with the head of the PGMOL Howard Webb during the week, his frustrations over another display of poor officiating were fully justified. The game felt uncontrolled and full of antics from Marco Silva's side to slow down Brighton's play and break up passages when they were progressing forward.

The Italian's disappointment over the result was justified as his side's performance, whilst far from perfect, was dominant and earnt a reward. Fulham, however, had a moment of quality in front of goal, and whilst possession stats and accurate passes are helpful, the absence of a cutting-edge may well come back to haunt the Albion later on in the season.

Fulham are an organised, resilient, and structured side that are playing with the desire to steal points without possession and attacking dominance. They stand in fair stead to finish the season strongly and compete towards the top half of the division. The gulf in quality between the two sides today elicits questions over whether Europe is a realistic target for them, however, if they continue to be strong defensively and consistently pick up points against those around them when not playing with fluidity and control, anything is possible for Marco Silva's unit.

Brighton won't be too disheartened by the result, a first loss of the calendar year and a quite convincing performance is enough to keep spirits high on the south coast. They didn't play poorly at all but will once again look at their ability to break down sides that sit back and show little intention of playing progressive football if they are to keep up their excellent momentum and push alongside Fulham for the chance to play midweek football in the continent next season.