Belgium 2-1 Korea Republic: Wullaert captains Red Flames to second victory

Belgium ended Korea Republic's hopes of lifting the Arnold Clark Cup, and set up what essentially is a final against England with a 2-1 win in Coventry.

After a quiet opening spell, Lee Geummin's deflected strike gave Colin Bell's Tigers of Asia the lead.

The opener sparked Belgium into the game, with a plethora of chances that fell just short. They weren't behind for long though, Tessa Wullaert's effort from the edge of the box looped over Korean custodian Kim Jungmi.

Belgium were denied a goal which looked like it may have crept into the bar after a 35 yard screamer from Wullaert but they didn't have to wait long to take the lead, substitute Tine De Caigny edging an effort in after a fumbled corner.

Story of the Match

A small, but vociferous crowd at the Coventry Building Society Arena watched a slow first opening 10 with both Belgium and the Korea Republic trading passes in the midfield.

The game kicked into action with the first effort of the game in the tenth minute. A Son Hwayeon strike from the middle of the penalty box was blocked before falling out to Lee Geummin, her shot from the edge of the box deflected past Diede Lemey in the Red Flames' goal to face the Asians the lead.

The Koreans were full on confidence and broke forward again but Jang Chang's sliding attempt fell wide of the post. Belgium's first effort was from Ella Van Kerkhoven who headed over.

A quick break down the right hand side saw Sarah Wijnants break through the tough tacking Korean back line before firing a low ball into Tessa Wullaert but her right footed effort was straight at Kim Jungmi.

The Red Flames were getting back into the game, and Wijnants beat Jungmi to the ball but Lim Seonjoo got back to clear off the line. The European's attacking play continued as Valesca Ampoorter escaped challenges to wriggle her way into the box before unleashing a ferocious effort that cannoned off of the crossbar.

With three minutes of added time announced, it looked as if Belgium would head into the changing rooms behind but that was all to change. An initial attack was charged down but only half cleared, Tessa Wullaert able to meet the clearance and fire in an effort that was deflected over Jungmi to level the scores.

Korea had one final chance of the first period with Jang Chang running forward, her ferocious strike cannoning off of the crossbar - the last action before referee Frida Mia Klarlund blew for the half.

Second half

The first chance of the second period fell to Korean goalscorer Lee Geummin on the edge of the box but her missile cleared the bar and flew into the splatter of Korean fans behind the goal, who continued to make all of the noise inside the CBS.

A swift Belgian counter attack after Choo Hyojoo's cross saw Jungmi save from a Wullaert cross, and a minute later a replica of Wullaert's cross evaded the Korean 'keeper but Van Kerkhoven could not finish.

Red Flames captain Wullaert had her latest effort from 35 yards out which thundered off the crossbar and back down, but with no goal line technology the referee judged the ball not to cross the line.

The second half was kicking into end to end action and Geummin cut inside through two Belgian defenders, only to see Lemey in goal save.

The Belgium team may have felt annoyed with the lack of goal line technology in the Arnold Clark Cup, just as England had felt earlier, but like England they went 2-1 up. A left hand side corner was fumbled by Jungmi in goal and dropped perfectly for De Caigny to swivel and tap home.

Belgium made all of their six available changes midway through the second half, including Tuesday's opening goalscorer Marie Detruyer coming onto the pitch.

Kang Chaerim fired an attempt over from a corner before Jang Chang saw her effort saved by Lemey.

Korea Republic probed in the final stages, but Ives Serneels’ side held out to set up a massive final game against England next week. A Belgian win over the Lionesses could see them upset the odds and be crowned Arnold Clark Cup Champions.

Player of the Match

Tessa Wullaert

On her return to England, the former Manchester City striker captained her side to a second Arnold Clark Cup victory.

Wullaert scored Belgium’s equalising goal on the brink of half time and thought she’d given the Red Flames’ a lead when her ferocious effort cannoned off of the bar but the ball did not cross the line, according to the Dutch referee.