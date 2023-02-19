Milena Bertolini praises "courageous" Italian performance

Milena Bertolini praised her side as well as the English FA in a wholesome press conference at The Coventry Building Society Arena following her side's 2-1 Arnold Clark Cup defeat to England.

Two Rachel Daly goals were enough to see the Lionesses past the Azzurre, despite a scare with Sofia Cantore's effort edging over the line to level the scoreline for the visiting Italians.

Italy suffered a disappointing European Championship campaign in 2022, crashing out rock bottom of their group. Bertolini faced question's about Italy's wants in the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She said "Our main objective is to get past the group stage. It's not going to be easy as there are very strong teams that are well balanced."

Sweden, South Africa and Argentina accompany Italy in Group G of this summer's World Cup but Bertolini has not turned her atttention to replicating the success of the Azzure's 1991 and 2019 performances where they reached the Quarter Finals in their two best finishes.

A "courageous" performance

Despite losing their first game of the competition to Belgium, the only side in the competition who have not qualified for the World Cup, Italy went toe-to-toe with European Champions England, which the Head Coach was pleased with.

Bertolini commented "We showed some growth in how courageous we were to play the ball, especially in the second half."

She was happy with her side's mentality, and added "We had a really positive attitude, what we did on the pitch today gives us the confidence to do well in the future."

Italy were impressive, especially during a 15 minute spell in the second period where they continued their theme of rigid defending, nullifying any English threat as well as making chances at the other end which kicked the second half into action.

Italy had something to celebrate, a Sofia Cantore goal got them level. (Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Women's football on the rise in Italy

The Italian Head Coach faced questions on the progression of women's football in Italy, and was satisfied with the progress made so far despite the smaller pool of players Italy has in comparison to countries like England.

"Women's football in Italy is certainly developing, we have fewer players within the country (compared to England), but as I said it is growing." Bertolini said.

She added "We saw last year with Juventus, and this year with Roma - who have both got to the Quarter Finals of the Champions League."

Roma are facing off with Barcelona in March, attempting to reach the Semi Finals of the Women's Champions League. Plenty of the Azurre side will feature for the Giallorossi side with most Italian national team players plying their trade in the Serie A Femminile.

Praise for the English game

Without being prompted, Bertolini made one final comment before departing the press conference room at the CBS Arena. She paid tribute to the English FA who host the Arnold Clark Cup, and made her aspirations to the FIGC to follow suit in promoting the game in Italy.

She concluded her press conference by saying "I just want to thank the English FA for everything they’ve done, it's been really amazing to see what’s happened today and to see what they’re doing for women football."

Over 32,000 supporters were in attendance at the CBS Arena for the first game in Sunday's double header - a record crowd for a sporting event at the stadium.

Bertolini made it clear that the eventual target in Italy is similar crowd numbers attending matches, adding "Seeing so many fans here today in Coventry was great and we’re hoping to see the same in Italy in the future."

Her comments saw her leave the press conference room in Coventry with a round of applause, and her side's performance will no doubt give her confidence going into the final game against Korea Republic who have also lost both of their matches so far.