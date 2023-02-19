Four things we learnt from Brighton vs Fulham

This was a key game in the race for Europe between two teams who are playing far above their original expectations however Fulham was triumphant and was able to take the points back to West London and their triumphant victory taught us a lot about both teams.

Brighton

A woeful Brighton window

On the pitch, January was a very good month for the Albion - winning four out of five games. However, off the pitch, more had to be done and this got exposed today. Pervis Estupinan is the only left back at the club and it was clear to see how much he was missed when he came off injured and showed Brighton had to spend money on a left back.

Pascal Gross and Tariq Lamptey both played left-back during the game and neither looked convincing. Both struggled to go forwards as they were too predictable; it was easy for Kenny Tete to stop as all they could do was cut inside which made things very easy.

The pair then had to drop deeper because they were so ineffective and this was particularly evident in Pascal Gross, throwing off a lot of other players' games as well.

Roberto De Zerbi’s play style requires a lot of short quick passing and so a lot of the time players rely on others to be in the right place at the right time to make a pass without looking up and by dropping deeper than regular left back Estupinan. A lot of passes got misplaced and Brighton was then unable to progress up the pitch as well.

As well as this Brighton seemed to lack some serious creativity without Adam Lallana and this also is a position where Brighton should have strengthened given Lallana’s injury problems and the selling of Leandro Trossard, they had links to Nicolo Zaniolo but passed up the opportunity and now look to be regretting it.

Against Fulham, Brighton created lots of half chances but no clear-cut opportunities and a specialised number 10 would have created better chances which would have then led to a better chance and a goal.

They have played Alexis Mac Allister there, however, a natural attacking midfielder had to be signed in January and are now feeling the effects of these decisions in big games.

Roberto De Zerbi watches his team as they play against Fulham - Steve

Mac Allister must play deeper

Following a wonderful World cup in a more advanced midfield position, Roberto De Zerbi thought Mac Allister would be able to deputise for Adam Lallana and play as an attacking midfielder; however, he has been proved wrong in the last few games.

Brighton fans thought he was made for this role after his brilliant finish against Middlesborough when he innovatively flicked the ball into the back of the net.

Since then, he has made zero goals or assists despite playing attacking midfield against Crystal Palace, Fulham, and for over an hour against Leicester. In these games, he isn’t showing as much creativity or invention and isn’t linking up the play anywhere near as much as Lallana did.

He is also often out of position as his average position shows him to be playing a lot wider than Lallana did which then means he gets fewer touches on the ball and is less likely to positively affect the game.

Alexi Mac Allister lies injured on the floor - Warren Little

As well as this, Lallana was far more clinical in front of goal under De Zerbi.

Lallana was regularly getting on the scoresheet whereas Mac Allister is missing chances. Against Fulham, the Argentine had an expected goal rating (xG) of 0.6 and missed one big chance which had he scored could have meant the three points stayed on the south coast.

In contrast, when Mac Allister was playing in a more traditional number eight role, he has a far greater effect on games and uses his wonderful technical ability to beat the press of the opposition; creating overloads which is what De Zerbi tries to accomplish.

As good as Gross and Caicedo are, neither are quite as press resistant as Mac Allister which then as a consequence leads to worse performances from Brightons’s attack.

There has been a notable drop off in Kauro Mitoma’s performances in particular since Mac Allister started playing in a more advanced role. This is due to Brighton being slower in transition and general play, meaning the Seagulls create fewer overloads.

As a consequence of this, Mitoma has less one on one’s against his opposite full-back and teams can double up on him reducing his output and his successful dribbles.

Brighton also has players who can play in this role, Jeremy Sarmiento has impressed in cameos off the bench, especially against Bournemouth where he made a brilliant cross to Mitoma to give his side a late winner.

Pascal Gross is another player who plays there, in his only full season playing that role the German midfielder scored seven goals and got eight assists meaning he is more than capable of playing in that position.

Fulham

Fulham should get ready for Europe

This was labelled by many as a battle for Europe and it was a battle which Fulham won.

It was far from a perfect performance, however, it showed what Marco Silva’s side is all about. They showed a lot of character and grit in this performance and had to be patient, virtually spending 80 minutes defending resolutely before catching Brighton out on the counter when Manor Solomon was unleashed.

They now sit sixth in the Premier League despite being amongst the favourites for the drop at the start of the season. The dream of European football is something Brighton may have realised before today, however, it is now something Fulham firmly believe in reaching.

All of Fulham’s signings have worked out and that was clear at the AMEX, with Willian, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Kenny Tete, Bernd Leno, and Issa Diop all contributing as well as match-winner Manor Solomon. Without those players, this win would not have been achieved and Europe is now very much on the horizon for Marco Silva and his men.

These new signings paired with some of the key players that got them promoted have helped create a fabulous team which is now above both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Marco Silva received a lot of flak in the summer after selling some of the key men from their promotion team (Jean Michael Seri, Joe Bryan, Ivan Cavaleiro and Josh Onomah were amongst the casualties) however his decisions have paid off as they allowed Fulham to bring in these quality signings which have propelled them into this position.

It also meant Fulham could avoid some of their past mistakes in having a squad which is too big, having too many egos and then they got relegated however by selling these players it meant there are fewer egos for Silva to manage as well as making it easier for the players to gel. This meant that Silva could get the very best out of his players meaning they are in a position for Europe.

Marco Silva shouts instructions at his team during their win against Fulham - Steve Bardens

Rolls Royce Tim Ream

In his previous seasons in the Premier League, Tim Ream has looked slow, lethargic and error-prone. This season, the Fulham captain has been a different beast, winning everything and showing perhaps his best performance yet on the south coast.

The 35-year-old captain dealt with Brighton’s threat like it was nothing and made some great recoveries, this ability to make these recovery tackles allows Antonee Robinson to get forward by providing such good cover.

This was shown in the first half as Robinson got forward and was caught way out of position when Fulham lost the ball and then Solly March would have been in on goal but for a brilliant tackle from Ream.

This ability to make these last-man recovery tackles paired with his knack for knowing where to be meant that he also made six clearances on Saturday meant it was as if Fulham had a man mountain in their backline.

Ream is not only a fantastic defender but is also very good on the ball, which again is not something that was seen in any of his previous campaigns. He carries the ball 155.7 yards per 90 which is the third-best of teams outside the traditional big six and this continued against Brighton.

Ream made four accurate long balls and he made six passes into the final third including a brilliant pass to Vinicius who set up Solomon for the goal. These key factors in Ream’s game are what have made him one of the most valuable players in the league this season.