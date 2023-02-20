Bootle vs Tranmere Rovers: Pre-match analysis

To shake off disappointment after Saturday’s defeat, it’s a return to Liverpool Senior Cup action for Bootle as they host a youthful Tranmere Rovers.

A 2-1 defeat to Newcastle Town sees Bootle’s dip further, with just one win since the turn of the year taking them from an outsider for the play-offs to a handful of points above the relegation zone, but a break from league action may have come in handy for Steve McNulty’s side.

Tranmere are expected to bring a college side to the Berry Street Garage Stadium in a bid to reclaim Senior Cup glory for the first time since 2014, where they beat Bootle in the final.

Bootle are looking for their second Senior Cup win in their latest carnation of the club, with their solitary win coming back in 2013 where they were victorious against AFC Liverpool.

Rovers were given a bye into this round of the competition, whereas Bootle were in action in the last round following their bye from the first round. The Bucks saw off Warrington Rylands after being 2-0 down at half-time, they pulled it back to 2-2 and then went onto progress on penalties.

Bootle and Tranmere have met previously in the competition, with Tranmere winning in the 2014 Final and the Bucks taking revenge in January 2017 as they beat Rovers on penalties in the quarter final at Prenton Park.

McNulty faces his former side

Steve McNulty welcomes his former counterparts to Vesty Road, a side he was at for four years and captained to promotion back to the Football League as well as playing a part in Rovers’ promotion to League One.

A popular figure around Prenton Park, McNulty’s Bootle have struggled to find a consistent run of form and lie 14th in the Northern Premier League Division One West table, with plenty of current and ex Tranmere players being brought to the Bucks by McNulty.

This is a competition Bootle will be hoping to triumph in, so a clash against Tranmere is just another hurdle for McNulty and the Bucks.

Youthful Tranmere impress in cup competitions

Evidence shows that the young Tranmere squad, mainly the college set-up, tend to impress in cup competitions.

In the FA Youth Cup last season, Tranmere lost out narrowly to Fleetwood Town at Highbury, despite a valiant effort, whilst this year, Rovers toppled Halifax Town in the opening round before being eliminated by Lincoln City at Cecil Bank.

This shows that runs in these cup competitions aren’t rare for Tranmere, so this is a feat they’ll be looking to repeat.

Bootle turn up when it matters most

Bootle are known for annual upsets, especially in this competition. The Bucks have been a relatively inconsistent outfit in the league, but have toppled some of the top dogs in the league and in cup competitions too.

The Bucks have two points from a possible nine against Widnes and Ramsbottom United but have beat two of the top three in Macclesfield and Workington away from home.

In this competition, Bootle have beaten sides like Everton and have overcome Tranmere on more than one occasion, so Wednesday’s hosts can be confident of an upset against their higher league opposition.

Expected squads

A raft of former and current Tranmere players currently ply their trade at Bootle, however two of the players who are on dual registration at the Bucks, Sam Taylor and Arthur Lomax-Jones, won’t be able to feature on Wednesday. James Flight and Jack Flight are in contention to feature.

Rovers’ academy set-up are expected to feature at Vesty Road on Wednesday, with heaps of injuries meaning that the squad isn’t expected to be strong.