Jurgen Klopp: 'We need two super games to beat Real Madrid'

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool must play 'two super games' to progress from their Champions League round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.

The Reds have been defeated in their last three matches with the Spanish giants, losing the final in 2018, before being knocked out in the 2020/21 season at the quarter-final stage then coming up short in another final against Los Blancos last season.

However, the German admitted that he is grateful that the game is now as his side have picked up two wins and some valuable momentum heading into the clash.

"I'm really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago, life is about timing, maybe we found our feet at the right time for this game," he told reporters.

"I would have expected us to be ourselves even if we did not win the last two games. We have these two results and hopefully we can build on that. We need to play a super game, we need to play two super games to be honest to get through.

I have no problem with that, because If you don't play your best, you don't have a chance, Real Madrid doesn't have to play their best and still have a chance. That is the difference, that is pretty special, I can't wait."

The 12th man

The power of Anfield on huge European nights is well storied, and Klopp called on the fans to provide another special evening under the lights on Tuesday.

"It will be a special game. I expect Anfield on their toes, to be honest.

"I'm happy for people that they saw us in better shape the last two games, they have more things to look forward to. Let's go together again.

"I have played in a full Bernabeu, that is a pretty impressive audience as well. That [the crowd at Anfield] will help hopefully tomorrow, I know our people will give absolutely everything, but going then to the Bernabeu is a tough place."

'Super experienced' opponents

Klopp has admitted that he only re-watched May's defeat last weekend and was full of respect for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"We played the final in Paris and I didn't watch it back until this weekend and now I know why I haven't watched it back. It was proper torture.

"We played a good game and could have won the game, you could see in this game how experienced Madrid is.

"They don't lose confidence in one second. They know a chance will come, they are there for that, and they defend with legs, deep defending together. You can learn from them.

Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti embrace during the Champions League final (Photo:Franck Fife/UEFA via GETTY Images)

"Carlo is the most relaxed manager I've met in my life. Super, smart, nice and his man-management is on a completely different level to any of us. They have a world-class team and brought in super exciting young players.

"Real are always super, super competitive and super difficult to beat but it makes absolute sense to try it anyway.

"The last few years, one of us was always in the final, that is how it feels at least and usually if you want to go to the final you have to kick us out or them. This time we play each other, so let's see who can go through."

Madrid's many threats and Nunez update

The Liverpool manager highlighted Vinicius Jr’s talents when asked a bizarre question about the correlation between his performances on the pitch and the disgusting racist abuse he has received.

"There is nothing in the world that can justify that. I hope he is not fussed by what idiots say about him.

Vinicius Jr scores the decisive goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool (Photo:Boris Streubel/UEFA via GETTY Images)

You should not leave him alone in one-on-one situations. He was there in the decisive moment [in the Paris final], it already makes him a Madrid legend.

You try to deny passes to him but the problem we have is you can defend Vinicius properly, then there is Karim Benzema or Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes or whoever.

If you defend them all, you have Toni Kroos, Luca Modric or Aurelien Tchouameni that can fire one in from 25 yards."

The Liverpool manager was seemingly unaware that Kroos and Tchouameni have not travelled with the Madrid squad, but he did confirm that his squad may have a welcome boost in the injury department.

Darwin Nunez could return from the shoulder injury that he suffered at the weekend against Newcastle.

"There is a chance. We have to see how he can deal with the pain. When we know that we will make a decision."