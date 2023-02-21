James Flight “enjoying football” with Tranmere and Bootle

Recently, I spoke with Tranmere Rovers and Bootle youth player, James Flight, about the recent Youth Cup run he was part of with Rovers and how he continues his development at Steve McNulty’s Bucks.

“We knew we had to be at our best.”

James was an ever-present in the Tranmere youth squad that contested in the FA Youth Cup, were Rovers faced FC Halifax Town and Lincoln City, with Flight part of the squad who was given a great chance to play at the LNER Stadium, the home of the Imps. Flight knew how well his side needs to perform to be able to earn a huge tie.

“We had watched some clips of them beforehand and we knew that we had to be at our best to beat them.

“I thought we had a nervy start with it being a big game.” Flight said about the Halifax clash. “The lads found a winning formula and I think our fitness and quality got us over the line in the end.”

“I think we prepared as much as we could in training and in the analysis room we had a real game plan for every stage of the game.”

It wasn’t to be for Tranmere in the next round against Lincoln, as despite a spirited display and a great experience, they fell to a 4-2 defeat to the Imps.

“I’m really enjoying it.”

Being part of a footballing academy at a young age, especially a Football League outfit, proves to be a great experience and one that youngsters can pick great skills and knowledge of the game from, and this is an enjoyment that Flight shares while at Tranmere.

“At the minute, I’m really enjoying it. We’ve got a great group of lads here at the minute and it can only get better. I’m just loving it, at the moment.”

Plying his trade for Bootle

While playing for Tranmere, Flight has featured for Dave Jones’ Bootle U21s also and have been involved playing in the first-team, with Flight making a display for the Bucks against Rylands earlier on in this year’s competition.

Flight discusses the difficulties of featuring for both sides, but how he’s enjoying his football at Bootle.

“It’s tough training and playing six days a week and on occasions playing a game and training on the same day, but now my body is getting used to it.

“Loving it!” He exclaimed as he discusses his time with Bootle thus far. “We’ve got great lads here and Dave (Jones) is a quality manager and person. He is someone who I think can help me develop further as a player.”

Pushing on for the title at Bootle U21’s

James Flight, along with his brother Jack, have been regulars on a Sunday as they play for Bootle’s U21 side, who sit top of the table in the North West Youth Alliance and are in a semi-final, competing in the last four of the Liverpool CFA Cup. Flight reflects on his time of late.

“We’re playing well, at the minute, hopefully we’ll be in the running for the title come the end of the season, because that’s were are about now.”